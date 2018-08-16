English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'We Are Not Just Your Lungi-Bros': Kerala Resident Says India Ignored 'God's Own Country' During Flood Crisis
As the flood situation continues to deteriorate in Kerala, the death toll has gone up to 73. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured to provide full assistance to combat the severe flood situation, the residents of Kerala are not satisfied with how the central government handled the situation.
A Kerala resident took to Reddit and blamed India’s negligence for the state’s current plight.
In the tirade uploaded on Reddit, the user with the handle 'u/zeonezeonly' said that that the importance of a place in India is directly proportional to its distance from the capital, Delhi.
“71 years after independence, it's becoming clear how increasingly unimportant you become the farther from Delhi you get. No assistance, no coverage of what we are going through. This isn't about stirring the hornet's nest. This is genuine sadness at how little South India matters to the (rest of India),” the post reads.
The user also accused 'Non-South Indian' population of callous discrimination – “We are not just "mallus" or "lungi Bros." We're your friends, companions, sisters, brothers,” the Redditor wrote.
Slamming media and Bollywood celebrities who often celebrate Kerala as ‘God’s own country’ when they deem fit, the Redditor wrote that in times of distress such as now, the very same people were silent. They accused mainstream media and celebrities of turning a blind eye ‘whisking away in their private jets when we (Keralites) start crying”.
The post invoked mixed reactions from others on Reddit, many of whom claimed that the floods were getting adequate screen space in national media.
But most Redditors agreed with post, claiming that just like Assam and Tamil Nadu, Kerala floods were also missing from the national media discourse.
The ongoing floods have killed at least 73 people and services across the state include rail and roadways have been temporarily suspended/amended due to heavy inundation and flooding in various parts of Kerala. Opening of several reservoirs following torrential downpour in the last week have further led to an increase in water level and flooding.
Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac estimated that the damages caused by floods alone amount to Rs 8,000 crores, adding that the immediate rectification cost to the state would be an estimated Rs 3,000 crores. Union Minister KJ Alphonse however, criticized the statement, adding that Issac had indeed never visited the flood hit regions of Kerala.
In June Kerala CM Pinarayi Viajayan had also accused the centre and PM Modi of ignoring Kerala and its demands.
