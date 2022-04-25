'We are Rich': These Kids Got Paid for Shovelling Snow and They Can't Keep Calm

Happiness is most easily available to kids because they value even the smallest of things. An example of this is a conversation that is winning hearts on the internet and will surely put a smile on your face too. A doorbell camera footage from a house shows two boys walking up to the door. Before ringing the bell, one of the kids notices the camera and says, “Oh yeah, they got a camera. I am not liking this one.” A “good luck” comes from the other kid right that instant.

The kid rings the bell and says, “I am positive right now.” A lady opens the door and the two boys, after a cheerful greeting, offer to shovel the driveway for 20 bucks. The lady agrees to the offer and goes inside to get the money. The kids, elated to have bagged the job, kickstart their celebration.

One kid says, “Did you hear that? We are going to be rich!” grabbing and jolting the shoulders of the other. “No wonder all these people are rich,” says the shorter kid and then displays an innocent act of mockery. “I’m not shovelling, I have got lots of money who cares,” he says before breaking into a celebratory dance.

Take a look at the video here:

Almost cried not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/N1W6IinZmG — JK MOLINA (@OneJKMolina) April 22, 2022

The taller kid then takes out a bag and flaunts it saying, “Our paper bag, all our money we’ll be counting it up” and joins his friend in the “we are rich” dance. The other kid then says, “You should see my bank account. I heard I have like $6000 in there,” following which his friend advises him to save up the money to buy a car when they turn 16. “You need to buy a really short car though because you’re really short,” he says. The other kid decides on a Lamborghini as “Lamborghinis are short.”

The lady then returns with the money and gives them to the kids. They run off to get their shovel while one of them says, “Okay now let us do a really good job because they paid us first.”

The adorable clip amassed more than 1.1 crore views and multiple reactions from netizens who were impressed by the two boys.

Here are some reactions to the video:

This is so stinking CUTE https://t.co/IiXtVn8aik — woman lover (@nottramar) April 24, 2022

This may be the best video I've ever seen on this site https://t.co/HvnIxOPR0s — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) April 24, 2022

"Now let's do a really good job coz they paid us first." These kids were raised right. https://t.co/MBlTjVZs7h — 𝕸𝖚𝖍𝖎𝖇.☀ (@ibjela) April 23, 2022

What do you think of these insanely cute business partners?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.