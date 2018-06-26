English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
We are Shocked to Know the 'Shocked Girl' From 'Distracted Boyfriend' Meme is Always Shocked
Literally shook.
Image credits: AntonioGuillem / iStock
When Antonio Guillem snapped the "disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl" or simply the "distracted boyfriend" photograph, he had probably not imagined that his photo will become the biggest meme trend of 2017.
In fact, the meme is still very much relevant in 2018, thanks to the people of the Internet who recently dug up the "original" source of the viral meme.
Here's a quick recap: a Shutterstock photo had surfaced and spread like wildfire on the interweb last year. In the photo, a man is seen shamelessly looking at a woman while holding his partner's hand. Twitterati got creative and put the photo into different scenarios with funny captions and edits.
Why are we suddenly talking about this meme, you ask? Turns out, a Twitter user has just unearthed a bunch of Shutterstock photos of "jealous girlfriend" from the viral meme that needs all your attention. Ernie Smith took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys."
After Smith had everyone's attention, he opened a goldmine of photos, that left Twitterati "shocked".
The "jealous girlfriend" is always in disbelief everytime she looks at a screen.
We weren't kidding.
At least, she has company.
When you open your email inbox after a vacay.
"Cake cutting at 4PM" - HR.
When you are working from home and you actually have to work.
"Your pizza is out for delivery."
"You are not eligible for appraisal this year."
"Appraisal? Nah, not this year either."
"You texted me goodnight at 11 pm and you tweeted at 2?"
"You have an insufficient balance to make this transaction."
Okay, we MUST stop now...
... or try this one more time?
When your PC restarts and you haven't saved changes.
We're out.
Ernie Smith was kind enough to leave a footnote with other "shocking" photos you may want to check out.
You can visit Antonio Guillem's iStock library here.
Also Watch
— f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) August 22, 2017
pic.twitter.com/xT0wX1WnnT
— leon (@leyawn) August 22, 2017
— popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) August 24, 2017
Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
I mean, really shocked. pic.twitter.com/uCoCqsCFtx
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Absolutely in disbelief. pic.twitter.com/hNgatM3lOa
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Her friends are shocked, too. pic.twitter.com/oGL2fPbYsh
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
She's even shocked when using a laptop. pic.twitter.com/Yq4liF0Ygh
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
And thing are shocking even when she's with her friend. pic.twitter.com/CVKsVpMzy8
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
She's even shocked when wearing a blue shirt. But not as shocked as she usually is. pic.twitter.com/e6hR2IF5pr
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
If I were her, I would just be in a constant shocked state all the time. pic.twitter.com/onaWiVDdLJ
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Especially when wearing glasses. pic.twitter.com/gGthB92koY
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or reading a letter, while still in front of a screen. pic.twitter.com/Uy7eWRpqn2
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or while looking at someone else's phone. pic.twitter.com/SRrujhFlRw
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or while paying for something online at the coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/52dQzTLCl3
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or while at the beach on a nice day. pic.twitter.com/8wqm4puWTR
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or while walking down the street in a red jacket. pic.twitter.com/XukVK2MuQn
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or while going over the annual report with a coworker. pic.twitter.com/UnWvdnfgbz
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
Or, even without a phone at all. pic.twitter.com/qEJAN0FXat
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018
If you're curious about what other shocked photos exist here, may I point you to iStockPhoto, where all sorts of shocked images (all shot by photographer Antonio Guillem) can be found. https://t.co/fO2lMWaWff
— Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 26, 2018
