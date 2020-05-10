BUZZ

1-MIN READ

We Asked Indian Mothers What Life Has Been Like During the Lockdown. This is What They Said

We Asked Indian Mothers What Life Has Been Like During the Lockdown. This is What They Said

We got in touch with some mothers to know how life has been like for them during the lockdown.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Maya Angelou once said, "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power...or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow." Perhaps a lot of us feel that way.

When the country went into a nationwide lockdown on March 24 owing to the coronavirus crisis, Indian women faced a different kind of battle. Although gender roles are more dynamic nowadays, household chores became the woman's responsibility in nearly every home.

The lockdown also means that everyone is going to be home, all the time. For mothers around the country, this means the burden of household work increased significantly overnight. The unavailability of domestic help has made things twice as hard. To top it all off, several women are also working from home during the lockdown. Mothers, across the country, pulled off double and triple shifts managing her role as the primary caregiver in the family, juggling kids, financial constraints, housework and their jobs.

For Mothers' Day this year, a fancy dinner or elaborate gifts are out of the question. But here's a secret: mothers don't really care about that. We got in touch with some mothers to see how life has been like for them during the lockdown.

Here's what they had to say.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.05.29

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50 (1)

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50 (4)

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50 (2)

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50 (5)

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50 (3)

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-10 at 16.02.50 (6)

