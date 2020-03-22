We Can Hear Birds Sing: Indians Are Amused at Pin-Drop Silence During Janata Curfew

A nationwide 'Janata Curfew' is currently underway amid rise in positive cases of coronavirus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same in an address last week. As the whole country abides by a curfew which was put into place at 7 am on Sunday, people on social media began sharing photos and videos of what the streets of India look like with everyone staying indoors.

Photos of deserted streets and public places, like beaches, are galore on the internet. But there's another thing that seems to have caught the attention of hundreds around the country - how peaceful everything seems outside.

Without a soul in sight, the only sight greeting people as they look out of their windows and balconies is that of nature, in its most unadulterated form. Many reported how they were able to hear the sounds of birds chirping after years of only listening to blaring horns and man-made cacophony.

A few Twitter users also reported how peacocks, a rarity in crowded urban areas, had made their way to complexes and seemed to be wandering freely.

#JantaCurfew it is first time I am able to hear nature's voice of birds instead of human generated noice pic.twitter.com/TA77zcvvpK — Kunal Rajendra Sagar (@kunalsagar) March 22, 2020

On a lighter side - seems like Peacock don’t understand the concept of #JantaCurfew in our complex. pic.twitter.com/THgP79Pqxn — Kushagra Nandan (@KushagraNandan) March 22, 2020

Clear skies....less polution with less cars on street #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Webrg3hAAj — Darshan Mehta (@darshanvmehta1) March 22, 2020

It's just 9.30 am and I have already eaten my breakfast twice. Not sure if Corona's impact will decrease by tomorrow, but my waist size will definitely increase. #JantaCurfew — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 22, 2020

Extend #JantaCurfew for one more week and I tell you - sparrows will return to Mumbai ❤️ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 22, 2020

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020

Feels like Sunday of 90s when Mahabharat used to come on DD1.#JantaCurfew — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 22, 2020

At present, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed 300 and has seen almost a 100% rise in the last few days. The Janta Curfew is expected to break a chain of transmission and slow down the rate.