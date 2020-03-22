English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

We Can Hear Birds Sing: Indians Are Amused at Pin-Drop Silence During Janata Curfew

Lower Parel, Mumbai during Janta Curfew. Photo: News18.

  Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
A nationwide 'Janata Curfew' is currently underway amid rise in positive cases of coronavirus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same in an address last week. As the whole country abides by a curfew which was put into place at 7 am on Sunday, people on social media began sharing photos and videos of what the streets of India look like with everyone staying indoors.

Photos of deserted streets and public places, like beaches, are galore on the internet. But there's another thing that seems to have caught the attention of hundreds around the country - how peaceful everything seems outside.

Without a soul in sight, the only sight greeting people as they look out of their windows and balconies is that of nature, in its most unadulterated form. Many reported how they were able to hear the sounds of birds chirping after years of only listening to blaring horns and man-made cacophony.

A few Twitter users also reported how peacocks, a rarity in crowded urban areas, had made their way to complexes and seemed to be wandering freely.

A total of 315 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, according to ICMR.

At present, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has crossed 300 and has seen almost a 100% rise in the last few days. The Janta Curfew is expected to break a chain of transmission and slow down the rate.

