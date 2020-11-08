We Did It, Joe!': Kamala Harris' Ecstatic Phone Call to Biden after Victory Will Light up Your Day

America is celebrating and it seems the entire world has joined the nation in its revelry after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win the race to the White House.

As the nation hailed the victory of Biden along with his running mate Kamala Harris, tweets and messages congratulating the duo for the big win were doing rounds on Twitter. Amidst all that, Harris shared an adorable video of herself congratulating Biden in the morning after the news broke of their victory. Watch the short video here:

Harris, who seemed to be most probably out for a walk or jog, calls up Biden and says, "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States."

The video was inundated with comments praising and congratulating the duo for their historic win against Donald Trump.

CONGRATULATIONS KAMALA!!! CONGRATULATIONS JOE!!! WHAT A JOYOUS DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) November 7, 2020

A historic day.After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same.Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden Today we go forward in hope & progress.#CongratulationsJoeBiden — Michael Misiko (@MisikoMichael) November 7, 2020

Congrats to Kamala who will become the first ever female VP! And she has a great smile too! — MURRAY (@murray_nyc) November 7, 2020

congrats madame Vice President ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVsZhEc2KI — MHDAVIS- NewYork (@MHDavisNewYork) November 7, 2020

Biden was declared the President-elect on Saturday after he went past the required 270 electoral votes to 273 when he cinched Pennsylvania, sparking celebrations across the country. The 77-year-old six-term Democratic senator, who triumphed over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential election, ran twice unsuccessfully for president – in 1988 and 2008.

Harris on her part will also be the first woman, Black American and also the first woman of Asian origin to take on the mantle of the country's vice president. She has also inspired legions of little and grown up women from a wide range of backgrounds to aim for what they want and win big.

While crediting Biden for taking the risk of choosing a woman as his running mate, Harris had said, ""While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."