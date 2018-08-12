GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'We Disagreed All Our Lives': Salman Rushdie and Other Authors Mourn VS Naipaul's Demise

Sir VS Naipaul who passed away on Sunday left a heavy void in the literary world, who remembered the author and the greatness that he brought to this world.

Parth Sharma |

Updated:August 12, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
'We Disagreed All Our Lives': Salman Rushdie and Other Authors Mourn VS Naipaul's Demise
Image: Reuters
Nobel Prize laureate Sir VS Naipaul died aged 85 on Sunday.

Sir Naipaul who was born in rural Trinidad in 1932 authored more than 30 books including 'A Bend in the River' and 'A House for Mr Biswas'.

His wife Lady Naipaul called him a "giant in all that he achieved".

According to a report by the BBC, his wife confirmed his demise saying that he died at his home in London "surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour".

While the literary world remembered Naipaul for his work, they also pointed out their often ideological differences with the Noble prize winner.





































The Nobel laureate always called himself a ‘barefoot colonial’. His controversial views on everything from the minority struggle to Islam and even the RSS, earned him detractors and opprobrious critics in equal measure.

Regardless, the literary world, and indeed a whole generation, has lost one of its most significant chroniclers.

