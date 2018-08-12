'We Disagreed All Our Lives': Salman Rushdie and Other Authors Mourn VS Naipaul's Demise



We disagreed all our lives, about politics, about literature, and I feel as sad as if I just lost a beloved older brother. RIP Vidia. #VSNaipaul

— Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) August 12, 2018



RIP VS Naipaul. An old piece written when he won the Nobel: https://t.co/Mo8ZlX0Khi



Sanjay Subrahmanyam's 'Where does he come from?' is well worth reading: https://t.co/IvC47iozs4



— Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) August 12, 2018





I interviewed VS Naipaul for BBC TV. When we sat down, the first thing he said was ‘tell me what you’ve read and don’t lie.’ Only then would he consent to be questioned.

— Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) August 12, 2018



The river bends.

An era ends.

RIP VS Naipaul pic.twitter.com/vDGUJ9OdHe



— Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) August 12, 2018





For better or worse, Naipaul had a profound influence on a generation of (mostly) male writers, who admired, emulated and sometimes abjured him.

Teju Cole, Natives On The Boat: https://t.co/YsEPKiBHdA

— Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) August 12, 2018



“But everything of value about me is in my books” ~ #VSNaipaul

RIP Sir, they indeed open a world of insight and an insight into the world https://t.co/QeIvqcWRzk



— Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) August 12, 2018





I read A House For Mr Biswas aged 17. It changed what I thought English Literature was about and what it could do. Like its eponymous hero, it housed me. RIP #VSNaipaul

— Moni Mohsin (@moni_butterfly) August 12, 2018



On the day of VS Naipaul’s death, here is a video I took of the first encounter between Paul Theroux and Naipaul in Wales after 20 years of feuding. Naipaul whispers, “One wishes things would have turned out differently.” Paul was shaking and almost cried. #VSNaipaul pic.twitter.com/rxOcPMXMUz



— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 12, 2018





V.S. Naipaul 1932-2018. A powerful novelist who at his best (A House for Mr. Biswas, Bend in the River) approached Conrad and even the shadow of Dickens. Of the man himself, it's perhaps best to remain silent.

— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 11, 2018



RIP V.S. Naipaul. Wrote three masterpieces--A House for Mr. Biswas, Guerrillas, and Among the Believers. That's a lot of masterpieces.



— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 11, 2018





RIP V.S. Naipaul, from whom I learned so much.



Eight years ago, he came over for dinner and I handed him my first book, which was about to be published. He reveled in @HenryLouisGates. And at night’s end, it felt strange and poetic to help one of the greats down the staircase. pic.twitter.com/CokhkAsD7c

— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 11, 2018



Apart from a line in the Granth Sahib, there is nothing that has shaped my life more than a line from Sir VS Naipaul’s “A Bend in the river” which I read first in college: The world is what it is; men who are nothing, who allow themselves to become nothing, have no place in it



— Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) August 12, 2018



Nobel Prize laureate Sir VS Naipaul died aged 85 on Sunday.Sir Naipaul who was born in rural Trinidad in 1932 authored more than 30 books including 'A Bend in the River' and 'A House for Mr Biswas'.His wife Lady Naipaul called him a "giant in all that he achieved".According to a report by the BBC, his wife confirmed his demise saying that he died at his home in London "surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour".While the literary world remembered Naipaul for his work, they also pointed out their often ideological differences with the Noble prize winner.The Nobel laureate always called himself a ‘barefoot colonial’. His controversial views on everything from the minority struggle to Islam and even the RSS, earned him detractors and opprobrious critics in equal measure.Regardless, the literary world, and indeed a whole generation, has lost one of its most significant chroniclers.