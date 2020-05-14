'We Don't Do that Here': Mumbai Police Go Wakanda-style to Spread Awareness on Fake News

The social media handle of Mumbai Police is among the most entertaining accounts on the internet. This time, they are encouraging people to not forward unverified information via messaging apps and to drive home the point, Mumbai police shared a meme from the Marvel movie Avengers 3: Infinity War.





In the picture, ruler of Wakanda Black Panther (played by Chadwick Boseman) can be seen delivering a famous line from the movie –“We don’t do that here”.

The witty caption to the post read: “When asked to forward an unverified message. #FakeNewsEndGame #Fake/news #StopFakeNews”.

This dialogue is one of the most widely quoted lines from the Marvel film. In the movie, it is the first time that Bruce Banner or Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) comes to the land of Wakanda. Bruce tries to bow to Panther (as he is the king), and Panther stops him by saying, “We don’t do that here”.

As usual, netizens were bowled over with the handle’s fun quotient. The post has garnered more than 6,000 likes within one hour. While many Instagram users declared the Mumbai police page as their favourite meme page, others advised everyone to stay in.

One comment read: “You guys are lit AF”; another user wrote, “One of the best meme page in this era!”