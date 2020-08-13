We Don't Know Who Needed to Read This, But Here's Why Women Deserve Period Leave. Period

In the wake of the food delivery app, Zomato, announcing a 10-day 'period leave' for its female employees, social media has been divided over the necessity of such a move in an organisation.

"There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave," Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said announcing their new leave policy.

In a country like India, menstruation is still a taboo. The debates around the issue of gender diversity have always been a whisper, never really finding its implementation on pen and papers.

And now the 'period leave' has also left netizens divided. Both men and women on social media threw in their opinions as to why 'period leave' would lead to discrimination. Meanwhile, many women explained why 'period leave' is a step towards strengthening biological discrimination, and why these leaves cannot be incorporated within sick leave.

Now while we don't really know why women need to explain the need for 'period leave', because really, it's that obvious. But this is the world we live in. So here they are.

A doctor put down a thread on Twitter highlighting the many difficulties women go through when they have to show up at work while experiencing excruciating period pain. She also explained that period pain is different for different women and one speaking for all only does more injustice to the other.

Dr Kamna Kakkar tweeted, "Who needs period leaves? Meet Ms. ABCD. She has endometriosis. Suffers from unimaginable pain during her periods. She pops pain killers like candy. We've seen her hide her tears in shame after being labelled 'attention seeker' for asking for sudden leaves on duty."

Who needs period leaves? Meet Ms. ABCD. She has endometriosis. Suffers from unimaginable pain during her periods. She pops pain killers like candy. We've seen her hide her tears in shame after being labelled 'attention seeker' for asking for sudden leaves on duty. — Dr. Kamna Kakkar (@drkamnakakkar) August 12, 2020

The logic of 'but women can use sick leaves' is a complete fail.

This is my monthly routine and the least the company I toil for can give me are #periodleaves. https://t.co/13ipqFM4HJ — Elina 🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) August 12, 2020

I really don't get the logic behind "but women can use sick leaves. Period leaves will stigmatize periods" 1. If women use sick leaves for periods, what will they do when they fall ill otherwise? 2. Aren't you stigmatizing periods by not acknowledging that they require leaves? — Ugly Feminist 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) August 9, 2020

Period leaves are just a hoax? The joke is on you.

For all those who think period leaves are just a hoax, or will create gender inequality، read through this thread. There are so many period related complications that are not listed, btw meet me, I catch cold and get my nose blocked every month during periods.f https://t.co/4satRAF6qt — Rice plate k muh k (@JasoosMohtarma_) August 12, 2020

Period pain is real and horrible for many women out there. If someone doesn't need to take these leaves it's their choice but to say that they shouldn't exist or to judge someone on taking these leaves is just awful. https://t.co/vfCP6Jyqeq — Khushi (@Khushi__14) August 11, 2020

Ok, let’s do this. Period leaves #Thread Three dimensions of period leaves - physiological, human resource management (including diversity), inclusion. Most debates and opinions around are mixing up all three. Let’s try teasing them apart. 1/n — Supriya Sharma (@susharmaa) August 13, 2020

The argument against period leaves is based on such capitalistic notions of work; that the amount of time you put in is equal to your productivity and good quality work. A literal one-day off shouldn’t be made to seem like it would make a woman, or even a man, less employable. — Radhika Roy (@royradhika7) August 12, 2020

I don't take leaves to rest during 25+ days of heavy periods because I use all my leaves while helping my father. I literally cry in pain while working. Don't you men/women with regular/painless periods talk about how women should be 'used to it'. Help make this better for us. — Aishwarya Parikh (@aishparikh) August 10, 2020

I disagree! its a biological process that is not same for everyone. offering this leave doesn't mean to say woman are considered less powerful. problem would have been if it was made mandatory for all companies. then they could start discriminating against women while hiring. https://t.co/1YgkYAIhyi — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) August 11, 2020

To all those who think #periodleaves will only discriminate against women since it's a man's world & it's an impractical solution to a woman's 'small' problem of monthly bleeding: "Don't change women to fit the world; change the world to fit women." -Gloria Steinam — Surabhi (@i_surabh) August 10, 2020

No one woman should speak for all women. Yep, that's right.

This is a really important thread. I have had close friends with all of these challenges - and worse. Women who fainted because of unbearable pain; threw up non-stop for days; etc. No one woman should presume to speak for all women to deny the necessity of period leaves https://t.co/mWg2y1LZzP — Harini Nagendra (@HariniNagendra) August 12, 2020

As someone who has had to take so many leaves on account of my periods that I would exhaust my sick leaves and actually lose PAY over it, I strongly disagree. Telling me to “suck it up and work through the pain (and fainting and extreme discomfort)” is downright unfair https://t.co/XUALg9OWMz — Ｔａｎｙａ (@tanyaaornot) August 11, 2020

Period leaves sound Godsend- My first days are mostly spent doubled in pain, exhaustion and nausea, and trying to be productive that time SUCKS. But how much will my employability/promotability (inevitably) suffer because of my gender, then? Is it worth it? I honestly don't know. — Jo (@ho_ann_panic) August 11, 2020

It's imperative to understand that thriving for a gender-sensitive work set up isn't identical with weak femininity or strengthening the roots of gender discrimination.

Meanwhile, drawing inspiration from Zomato's new stigma-combating-initiative, a Surat-based firm has declared 12 days ‘period leave’ per year for its female staff.

Way to go!