We Don't Know Who Needed to Read This, But Here's Why Women Deserve Period Leave. Period

(Image credit: Twitter)

Here are the many reasons why a woman needs periods leaves. Because you wanted to know.

Shreya Basak
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
In the wake of the food delivery app, Zomato, announcing a 10-day 'period leave' for its female employees, social media has been divided over the necessity of such a move in an organisation.

"There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave," Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said announcing their new leave policy.

In a country like India, menstruation is still a taboo. The debates around the issue of gender diversity have always been a whisper, never really finding its implementation on pen and papers.

And now the 'period leave' has also left netizens divided. Both men and women on social media threw in their opinions as to why 'period leave' would lead to discrimination. Meanwhile, many women explained why 'period leave' is a step towards strengthening biological discrimination, and why these leaves cannot be incorporated within sick leave.

Now while we don't really know why women need to explain the need for 'period leave', because really, it's that obvious. But this is the world we live in. So here they are.

A doctor put down a thread on Twitter highlighting the many difficulties women go through when they have to show up at work while experiencing excruciating period pain. She also explained that period pain is different for different women and one speaking for all only does more injustice to the other.

Dr Kamna Kakkar tweeted, "Who needs period leaves? Meet Ms. ABCD. She has endometriosis. Suffers from unimaginable pain during her periods. She pops pain killers like candy. We've seen her hide her tears in shame after being labelled 'attention seeker' for asking for sudden leaves on duty."

The logic of 'but women can use sick leaves' is a complete fail.

Period leaves are just a hoax? The joke is on you.

No one woman should speak for all women. Yep, that's right.

It's imperative to understand that thriving for a gender-sensitive work set up isn't identical with weak femininity or strengthening the roots of gender discrimination.

Meanwhile, drawing inspiration from Zomato's new stigma-combating-initiative, a Surat-based firm has declared 12 days ‘period leave’ per year for its female staff.

Way to go!

