We Don't Use Bitcoin: Desi Netizens Troll John Wick after PM Modi Website’s Twitter Account Hacked

PM Modi website's account was hacked in the wee hours of Thursday and the hacker sought donations in cryptocurrency | Image credit: Twitter

After PM Modi's account hacking on Twitter, many Indians berated the hacker, claiming that Bitcoin did not work in India.

Buzz Staff

Twitter has taken firmly to the recent hacking of the account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website's account on the microblogging site.

"We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked on Twitter by a hacker called 'John Wick' who called on the PM's followers to donate through cryptocurrency to the national relief fund.

The account which has over 2.5 million followers is the official Twitter handle for Modi’s personal website as well as the Narendra Modi mobile application. The hacker took the handles and put out messages seeking donations to PM National Relief Fund via Bitcoin.

The tweets have since been removed.

No sooner had news of the hacking gone viral, many Indians on Twitter started to berate the hacker, claiming that Bitcoin did not work in India. Many even schooled the hacker, claiming that he should have tried to ask for donations via PayTm instead.

The hacking comes days after the entire database of online shopping platform Paytm Mall was reportedly hacked. Many had at the time blamed 'John Wick', who claims he hacked PM Modi's account to prove that he was indeed not the one to hack PayTm Mall.

"We would like to assure that all user, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure... We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven't found any security lapses yet," a Paytm Mall spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Twitter in a statement to Reuters confirmed the activity with Modi’s website account and has taken steps to secure it.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

