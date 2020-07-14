'We Drank All Your Beers': Grandparents Leave a Cheeky Message on CCTV for Grandson on Vacation

We all love our grandparents dearly. They are our first friends, our guiding path and forever on our sides when it comes to convincing parents for anything. From loving us unconditionally to showering us with unexpected surprises, grandparents are the real buddies we ever want.

Now, Twitter got the opportunity to introduce one of the coolest grandparents and netizens are loving them dearly. The duo walked up to the door of their grandson while he was out vacationing. What they did thereafter has won many hearts on the internet.

Sharing the video of the entire incident on the social media platform, Matt G wrote, "My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents. Keeping this video forever."

My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents 😊 keeping this video forever. pic.twitter.com/jwT0xzFw3H — matt g (@matt__g13) July 9, 2020

In the video, one can see the elderly pair coming in front of the doorcam just to wish him a wonderful vacation as they informed him about chucking all his beer. The 15-seconds-long clip has received 7.9 million views, with more than 8 lakh likes and 1 lakh comments.

A user wrote, "Man I never had grandparents. This brings tears to my eyes! Your grandparents seem so sweet and full of love! When you get to see them, give them an extra hug for me!"

Man I never had grandparents. This brings tears to my eyes! Your grandparents seem so sweet and full of love! When you get to see them, give them an extra hug for me! ♥️ — Amanda Wilson (@TxMandy83) July 10, 2020

Here’s what others had to say:

That is so perfect! I miss my grandparents every day.As a grandparent myself, this is just one more trick up my sleeve for future years! — Purplegirl62 (@BeckyMulder1) July 10, 2020

Adorable 💕💕 Enjoy them as much as you can! — Ann Detyens (@AnnDetyens) July 11, 2020

“We drank all your beer buddy” he was thinking about saying that line all week 😂😂 — Trunks 🗡 (@Boakye6) July 10, 2020

I have a voicemail my Granpa left me 6 yrs ago. I still listen to it to hear his voice. Don’t ever loose this....what a treasure. — Tyler Hedge (@summitfarm_llc) July 10, 2020

Matt, if you’re single I’d like to marry you so that I can meet your grandparents — jessy (@jessshurtado) July 10, 2020

Matt further wrote, "Thanks for all the kind words, I’ll pass them along and my grandparents will be thrilled. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to, give your grandparents a call!"