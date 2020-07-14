BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'We Drank All Your Beers': Grandparents Leave a Cheeky Message on CCTV for Grandson on Vacation

Screenshot from video tweeted by @matt__g13.

The grandparents walked up to the door of their grandson while he was out vacationing. What they did thereafter has won many hearts on the internet.

We all love our grandparents dearly. They are our first friends, our guiding path and forever on our sides when it comes to convincing parents for anything. From loving us unconditionally to showering us with unexpected surprises, grandparents are the real buddies we ever want.

Now, Twitter got the opportunity to introduce one of the coolest grandparents and netizens are loving them dearly. The duo walked up to the door of their grandson while he was out vacationing. What they did thereafter has won many hearts on the internet.

Sharing the video of the entire incident on the social media platform, Matt G wrote, "My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents. Keeping this video forever."

In the video, one can see the elderly pair coming in front of the doorcam just to wish him a wonderful vacation as they informed him about chucking all his beer. The 15-seconds-long clip has received 7.9 million views, with more than 8 lakh likes and 1 lakh comments.

A user wrote, "Man I never had grandparents. This brings tears to my eyes! Your grandparents seem so sweet and full of love! When you get to see them, give them an extra hug for me!"

Here’s what others had to say:

Matt further wrote, "Thanks for all the kind words, I’ll pass them along and my grandparents will be thrilled. If you’re fortunate enough to be able to, give your grandparents a call!"

