We Finally Have the First Credible Evidence of a Meteorite Killing a Human Being

After intensive research over the years, the experts have finally found the records and evidence of the first known human to be killed a meteor strike. The record has been credited to multiple documents found in the General Directorate of State Archives of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.







The papers cited a meteorite hitting and killing a man while paralyzing another, on August 22, 1888, at the Sulaymaniyah region in Iraq. This, according to researchers, is the first-ever known proof of death by a meteorite strike.







The paper, published in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science, states that the event was reported to Abdul Hamid II (34th sultan of the Ottoman Empire) by the governor of Sulaymaniyah. The region then fell under the larger Ottoman Empire.







While there is no information about the altitude, speed, size and location of the debris, it is believed to travel from the southeast, hitting a pyramid-shaped hill in Sulaymaniyah.

The researchers cited, “This event is the first report ever that states a meteor impact killed a man… with the support of three written manuscripts that report an event in such detail up to our knowledge”.







Given the fact that these documents are from government sources, there is little scope for further suspicion.







Before this case was revealed, the earliest known injury caused by a meteorite dates back to November 1954, when a grapefruit-sized Sylacauga meteorite hit a 34-year-old woman in the USA.







The meteorite crashed through the roof of her farmhouse in Alabama and hit Ann Elizabeth Fowler Hodges.

