We Finally Know Why the North Magnetic Pole Has Been Drifting All These Years

We Finally Know Why the North Magnetic Pole Has Been Drifting All These Years

The North Magnetic pole is located where the field lines go perpendicular to the surface.

For years now, the north magnetic pole has been drifting away from Canada and inching towards Siberia. Scientists from Europe have come with an explanation now.

A group of researchers from Leeds University are of the opinion that change in the flow of molten material or lava in the earth's core has affected the regions above it. While one region’s magnetic force has been strengthened, the other half has gotten weaker.

Now, these two regions in the outer core of earth have become two “magnetic blobs” and have been competing against one another.

“This change in the pattern of flow has weakened the patch under Canada and ever so slightly increased the strength of the patch under Siberia,” Dr Phil Livermore told BBC News.

Further, he said, “This is why the North Pole has left its historic position over the Canadian Arctic and crossed over the International Date Line. Northern Russia is winning the 'tug of war', if you like”.

Of the three poles present on the top of the planet, only the North Magnetic pole or dip has been moving about. The other poles are a geographic pole and a geomagnetic pole.

The North Magnetic pole is located where the field lines go perpendicular to the surface. With the magnetic pole shifting, frequent changes to the navigation system and mapping had to be made in these years.

The study published in the journal Nature Geoscience revealed that the pole will continue to move towards Russia but as time passes, the movement will slow down.

