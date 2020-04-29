BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'We Forget How Much it Means to be Loved': Irrfan Khan's Old Note Tug on Our Heartstrings

Screenshot of Irrfan Khan's note.

Screenshot of Irrfan Khan's note.

'I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing,' he wrote in the note.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
Share this:

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved.” This was written by actor Irrfan Khan after he returned from USA last year where he was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. His fans are turning back to his heartfelt note as the news of his death broke on Wednesday.

Khan was detected with cancer in 2018, after which he went to USA for treatment and returned in March 2019 after eight months. Soon after his return, Khan penned a note on life, love and surviving in tough times. As the news of his death broke this morning, people went back to the year-old post expressing grief over the actor's death.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my foootprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” the actor wrote in April last year.

People went back to the post and started sharing it with condolences.

In March 2018, soon after he was diagnosed with cancer, Khan had written another heartfelt note his fan and friends on how he came to face the news of the disease.

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

Khan, a versatile actor, was lauded for his roles in movies like Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, Talvar and Gunday. The 53-year-old actor started his career in 1988 with the film Salaam Bombay.

He also worked in international films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of a Pi, Jurassic World.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres