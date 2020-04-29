'We Forget How Much it Means to be Loved': Irrfan Khan's Old Note Tug on Our Heartstrings

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved.” This was written by actor Irrfan Khan after he returned from USA last year where he was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. His fans are turning back to his heartfelt note as the news of his death broke on Wednesday.

Khan was detected with cancer in 2018, after which he went to USA for treatment and returned in March 2019 after eight months. Soon after his return, Khan penned a note on life, love and surviving in tough times. As the news of his death broke this morning, people went back to the year-old post expressing grief over the actor's death.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my foootprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” the actor wrote in April last year.

In March 2018, soon after he was diagnosed with cancer, Khan had written another heartfelt note his fan and friends on how he came to face the news of the disease.

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

Khan, a versatile actor, was lauded for his roles in movies like Haasil, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, Talvar and Gunday. The 53-year-old actor started his career in 1988 with the film Salaam Bombay.

He also worked in international films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of a Pi, Jurassic World.