1-MIN READ

We Found the Indian Version of 'Mr Bean' and He's a TikTok Star

Image credits: TikTok.

Image credits: TikTok.

Yes, he has a teddy too.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
If you were a child in the 90's, you'd be all too familiar with the comedy TV show, 'Mr. Bean,' which also had an animated cartoon version later.

The comedy which featured a man who was perpetually confused and had innovative ways to deal with things appealed to many because he was oddly relatable in his quirky behaviour - even though he didn't speak at all.

While we all miss the show which has since stopped airing, turns out there's an Indian version of 'Mr.Bean.' And he's a TikTok star.

Called Jatin Thanvi, the user bears loose resemblances to the features of Mr.Bean, which was portrayed by actor Rowan Atkinson.

On TikTok, he posts several videos re-creating scenes from Mr.Bean's shows, and continues actions which are very in line with Mr.Bean's activities.


And yes, he has a Teddy, too.

@jatinthanvi3

dance ❤️😜 @mrbean ##trend ##indiantiktok ##foryou ##jrmrbean ##dance ##mrbean ##foryoupage ##tiktoktrending ##dancewithme

♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) - Conkarah

@jatinthanvi3

he's angry with me 😡@mrbean ##mrbean ##jrmrbean ##resso ##picktalent ##teddy ##foryoupage ##indiantiktok ##fyp ##sorry

♬ original sound - jatinthanvi3


And his impersonation of Mr.Bean is on-point!

@jatinthanvi3

gun shoot 😜😂 @mrbean ##teddy ##myvoice ##duet ##foryoupage ##indiantiktok ##jrmrbean ##mrbean ##foryou ##lovebean ##fyp

♬ original sound - jatinthanvi3

@jatinthanvi3

barber shop 💇‍♂️@mrbean ##jrmrbean ##mrbean ##foryoupage ##tiktoktrending ##indiantiktok ##fyp ##barber ##run ##lovebean ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - jatinthanvi3


@jatinthanvi3

tadaaa @mrbean ##jrmrbean ##foryou ##teddy ##mrbean ##indiantiktok ##tiktoktrending ##rowanatkinson

♬ original sound - mrbean


@jatinthanvi3

let's dance @mrbean ##jrmrbean ##teddy ##foryou ##indiantiktok ##dance ##lovebean

♬ original sound - mrbean

While it's impossible to re-create the magic Atkinson has created for us, this does come very close and is a the account you definitely need to follow for nostalgia purposes!

