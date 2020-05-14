We Found the Indian Version of 'Mr Bean' and He's a TikTok Star

If you were a child in the 90's, you'd be all too familiar with the comedy TV show, 'Mr. Bean,' which also had an animated cartoon version later.

The comedy which featured a man who was perpetually confused and had innovative ways to deal with things appealed to many because he was oddly relatable in his quirky behaviour - even though he didn't speak at all.

While we all miss the show which has since stopped airing, turns out there's an Indian version of 'Mr.Bean.' And he's a TikTok star.

Called Jatin Thanvi, the user bears loose resemblances to the features of Mr.Bean, which was portrayed by actor Rowan Atkinson.

On TikTok, he posts several videos re-creating scenes from Mr.Bean's shows, and continues actions which are very in line with Mr.Bean's activities.





And yes, he has a Teddy, too.





And his impersonation of Mr.Bean is on-point!









While it's impossible to re-create the magic Atkinson has created for us, this does come very close and is a the account you definitely need to follow for nostalgia purposes!