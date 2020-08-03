We Found the Nearest Thing to your Doctor's Handwriting, It is the Russian Cursive

Handwriting tells a lot about one's personality. Ask the graphologists if you don't trust us. Basically handwriting is more than those few extra marks that teachers promised us for writing neatly in exams. Undoubtedly, illegible handwriting has been a nightmare unless you are a pharmacist and have aced the art of decoding the doctors' doodle on that prescription.

But looks like the Russian cursive is just that scribble on paper which none of us, the desis, can understand. Yes, we don't know the language, but despite that we can't decode it. It looks like continuous 'U's. Can't really differentiate between the letters on a page.

Take a look for yourself:

Losing my mind after learning about Russian cursive pic.twitter.com/ll4PDJGKtu — Christian (@beanerbastard) July 25, 2020

The Russian cursive has baffled the Internet and desis have some legit concerns.

So doctors and pharmacists are Russian? https://t.co/dNUDhpCIK3 — BrBr ️ (@y7r_x) July 31, 2020

my school teachers hated me for my handwriting pic.twitter.com/NAXuWvD77L — Egor (@meviosblom) July 26, 2020

Therapist: Russian cursive isn’t real, it can’t hurt youRussian cursive: https://t.co/EYmSDszaka — Mei (semi-ia because of school) (@mei_meitaite) August 2, 2020

I will never complain about having to read a G.P.’s handwriting ever again https://t.co/4QZCCPiKvy — S. Pellegrini (@seanp023) July 31, 2020

This stresses me out https://t.co/dn0m2HuvaE — Marcos Coria (@marc_coria) July 29, 2020

............b r u hARE YOU SURE THOSE ARE NOT JUST SCRIBBLES????? i'm shocked https://t.co/4NV9yjHXSn — Isabela Rosario (@BelsyLang) July 28, 2020

this is just pictures of my handwriting https://t.co/cyWbGjvosC — jennifer (@gucciijennifer) July 28, 2020

Kids who lost marks to bad handwriting, it wasn't your fault. May be you were in the wrong country, or your teacher didn't understand Russian.