1-MIN READ

We Found the Nearest Thing to your Doctor's Handwriting, It is the Russian Cursive

Kids who lost marks to bad handwriting, it wasn't your fault. May be you were in the wrong country.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Handwriting tells a lot about one's personality. Ask the graphologists if you don't trust us. Basically handwriting is more than those few extra marks that teachers promised us for writing neatly in exams. Undoubtedly, illegible handwriting has been a nightmare unless you are a pharmacist and have aced the art of decoding the doctors' doodle on that prescription.

But looks like the Russian cursive is just that scribble on paper which none of us, the desis, can understand. Yes, we don't know the language, but despite that we can't decode it. It looks like continuous 'U's. Can't really differentiate between the letters on a page.

Take a look for yourself:

The Russian cursive has baffled the Internet and desis have some legit concerns.

Kids who lost marks to bad handwriting, it wasn't your fault. May be you were in the wrong country, or your teacher didn't understand Russian.

