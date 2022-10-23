'We Got Robbed': Pakistani Twitter Had a Meltdown Over 'Controversial' No Ball to Virat Kohli

India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup at the MCG was one for the ages. Chasing Pakistan’s 160, Virat Kohli brought down the equation to 16 runs in the last over after he smacked Haris Rauf for two back-to-back outrageous sixes on the last two balls of the penultimate over. Left-arm off-spinner Mohammad Nawaz was given the task to defend 16 runs. On the very first delivery, he got Hardik Pandya out. DK was the next man to walk in and he happily took a single and brought the in-form Kohli back on strike.

15 off 4 were required by India. The 33-year-old scrambled for two as the equation came down to 13 off 3. Then something unexpected happened. Kohli smacked a high-waist ball for a six and immediately looked at the umpire. The on-field umpires called it a no ball and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was livid. The officials decided to not go upstairs and the ask was 6 in 3 now.

A wide later, and with the free-hit still in play, Nawaz clean-bowled Kohli. Realising that it was a free-hit, Kohli completed three runs which were later adjudged as three byes. 2 in 2 were needed when Karthik stumbled out of his crease and an alert Mohammad Rizwan completed a clean stumping. Ravichandran Ashwin walked out. Ashwin stayed unmoved as the first ball he faced was a wide. 1 in 1 needed and Ashwin scooped Nawaz over mid-off for a boundary. India won. Kohli was visibly emotional and understandably so. Indian dugout was on its feet. Kohli called his innings of unbeaten 82 his best yet, and cricket fans on Twitter go wild. Diwali celebrations are on.

But.

Folks in Pakistan weren’t happy. The touch-and-go no ball, that flipped the match on its head, had done them badly, they say.

They take to Twitter and declare that they were robbed of a victory.

Well played Pakistan. Congrats to the Indian team.

But that was not a no ball. Let's not decide matches this way. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) October 23, 2022

Babar needs to come really hard in the presser for that no ball and then 3 runs off the bowled. This is fucking robbery. — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) October 23, 2022

Kohli pressured the umpire into giving a no ball. This is some high level bullshit. — Haider Abbasi (@HaiderKAbbasi) October 23, 2022

India won by cheating as usual. First umpire didn't give the no ball but when #ViratKohli asked him it's a no ball then umpire said Yes Sir it's a No Ball. What a shame!#Melbourne#PakVsInd#PakistanVsIndia pic.twitter.com/xay7ekSM8t — Siraj Khan (@SirajK08) October 23, 2022

No ball given by umpire when Batsman asked from an umpire. 🙃🙂 #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/xAbLD1z4pC — Sherlock MIND 🔥 (@Dreamerdude12) October 23, 2022

This wasn't a No ball. That's it!! pic.twitter.com/yL0IIXOYI8 — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) October 23, 2022

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar heaped huge praise on former India skipper Virat Kohli for his match-winning 82-run* knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and lauded Kohli for his efforts at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Master Blaster said that it was Kohli’s best innings of his life. He also wrote about Kohli’s sensational six on the fifth ball of the penultimate over by Haris Rauf.

