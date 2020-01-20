Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'We Got You': Canadians Raise Funds to Buy Gear for Hockey-Loving Syrian Refugee Boy

A journalist by the name of Muhammad Lila narrated the story on a Twitter thread that is winning heart online and spreading hope among refugee communities.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
'We Got You': Canadians Raise Funds to Buy Gear for Hockey-Loving Syrian Refugee Boy
Image credit: Twitter

In a heartwarming tale, Canadians helped raise funds for a Syrian refugee boy who wanted to play hockey but did not have the gear.

It all began when a Syrian family of five including four children and their mother arrived in Newfoundland, Canada. Their father did not make it out of Syria and there was no way for the family to know if he was even alive.

Upon arriving, the family was helped by locals and neighbours to find lodging and a school for the children. Once school began, one of the kids, a third grader by the name of Yaman, started to get interested in playing hockey, Canada's favourite sport and passtime. However, Yaman did not have the equipment and had never skated before.

A journalist by the name of Muhammad Lila narrated the story on a Twitter thread that is winning heart online and spreading hope among refugee communities. According to Lila, as word got around about Yaman's interest in the sport, locals came to the boy's aid and took Yaman to a local ice skating rink.

They also posted about Yaman's story on social media, asking people to donate some gear so that the Syrian boy could play. In no time, Yaman started receiving donations from Canadians from all over who sent skating shoes and other hockey gear to the child.

A hockey equipment shop also offered to supply the boy with name-brand equipment at cost and netizens even offered to pay for that.

Lila posted images of Yaman being taken to the store and asked to choose whatever equipment he likes without worrying about cost. An ecstatic Yaman chose a "Sidney Croscby stick" and other things he would need. The equipment that Yaman collected would be enough not just for him but also his siblings to play hockey. Netizens even offered to pay for Yaman's future equipment once he outgrows the current lot.

Lila pointed out that the gesture was important to showcase how important it is not enough to just to give place and accommodation to refugee children but also to nurture them and help them make the most of their new life.

"When you’re an immigrant, the easiest thing in the world is to feel left out. Your food is different. Your accent is different. Maybe your clothes too. And when your parents are struggling to pay the rent, hockey is laughably impossible luxury," Lila wrote.

But here’s the thing, he continued. "When you’re a kid, you don't care about any of that. All you want is to want to fit in. And it hurts like hell when you don’t. It can be the worst feeling in the world. And that’s exactly why this was so awesome," Lila wrote.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

