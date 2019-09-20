We Had Vaginal Whitening Cream. Now Women Have Been 'Gifted' 'Cleavage Wrinkle-Fighting Pillow'

If you identify as a woman in this world, there's a very high chance that your body is scrutinized and held up to unrealistic beauty standards on an everyday basis.

Your skin colour, the shape of your eyebrows, the size of your breasts, your waist size, the gap (or the lack of it) in between your thighs-- the list is pretty endless. In fact, we didn't even know some of those things make us 'imperfect' till brands started launching strange products, like vaginal lightening cream. And now, women folks of the world have been presented with yet another miraculous product-- one that promises to get rid of wrinkles on your cleavage.

Yes, it's a real thing. Nevermind the fact that before this you've never thought, 'Man, I really need to get rid of wrinkles on my cleavage,' because you probably didn't notice you had any wrinkles in the first place.

Banking on the same strategy as the entire billion dollar beauty industry which markets off making you feel as bad about yourself as possible, the product called 'Intimia Breast Pillow Chest Wrinkles Prevention and Breast Support,' is listed on Amazon. And it seems, women are buying it. There are over 437 customer reviews. Retailing for 36 US Dollar, or 2,556 Rupees, the pillow promises to "reduce or completely cures the appearance of existing chest wrinkles."

You also have two colour choices - gold and silver.

But not just Intimia, another brand, called 'Sleep & Glow' also sells this product, which works on push-notification basis on Instagram. You scroll through your Instagram feed seeing influencers and Kardarshians, you'll casually see an add, warning you of boob wrinkles.

Sleep and Glow, on its Instagram page, claims “the neckline is an essential part of the feminine figure”. “Wrinkles on your neck and chest appear during sleep. During the day, your bra supports your chest, reducing the effect of gravity,” it further reads. “But at night, many like to take a break from their bra. They forget that their breasts still need support, albeit from a different angle."

If having an uncomfortable wire as support wasn't enough all day, now you can sleep uncomfortably too!" Some of the reviews for the product on Amazon were even more bizarre than the product.

One reads, "It hasn’t smoothed out all my chest wrinkles, but I wasn’t realistically thinking it could. It’s helped stop the appearance of new ones, and that is satisfying."

One Instagrammer, however, summed up our feelings for the product: "Why don’t we just hack our breasts off?" People who spotted the product on Twitter didn't mince their words either.

Honestly wasn’t expecting “boob pillow” to occur in this timeline — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) September 19, 2019

You are absolutely right. It’s extra rude. — Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) September 19, 2019

How did I make it 42 years, and not realize my boobs need a pillow shoved between them at night 😂 — Nikki Brinks (@NikkiBirnks) September 19, 2019

i do not have the energy to worry about another kind of wrinkle — amy brown (@arb) September 19, 2019

Cleavage wrinkles? As we age, our skin wrinkles. It's life. This is silly. — Joe Sabín (@joesabin) September 19, 2019

Well, let's just say it: We don't need this.

