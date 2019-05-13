'We Have Become Grandfathers': Mumbai Dabbawalas Gift Silver to Prince Archie

Mumbai's Dabbawalas have sent gifts to Archie,newborn son of Duke&Duchess of Sussex-Prince Harry&Meghan Markle. Dabbawala Assn Spox says, 'Prince Charles is our friend&has become a grandfather,so we've become grandfather too. In Marathi culture we present gifts to our grandchild" pic.twitter.com/1uo5am3naQ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby boy into the world on May 6.Ever since Prince Archie (Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) entered the world, he has been showered with gifts and blessings from the world over. According to a report published in ANI, famed Mumbai Dabbawalas have joined the group as well by sending a special gift for the royal baby Archie.While social media is abuzz with messages for the prince of Sussex, Dabbawalas from Mumbai have sent their blessings to the princeling in the form of silver jewellery all the way to the United Kingdom.Speaking to ANI, Subhash Talekar, the president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association said, "Prince Charles is our friend and has become a grandfather, so we've become grandfathers too. In Marathi culture, we present gifts to our grandchild."The Dabbawalas have been celebrating almost every major even in the royal family for years now, courtesy their friendship with Prince Harry and had last year, on the occasion of Harry and Meghan's wedding, gifted a set of Maharashtrian wedding attire to the couple.They have even celebrated the royal wedding by distributing sweets to patients of a government hospital in Mumbai.The relationship between the royal grandfather Prince Charles and the Dabbawalas from Mumbai blossomed during his 2003 visit to Mumbai and they even attended Charles' second marriage to Camilla making her the Duchess of Cornwall.