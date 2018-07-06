GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
We Have Found The Saviour of The Debauched Mini Skirt-Wearing 'Unsanskari' Woman

Ugh.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 8:24 PM IST
In a deeply misogynistic world where a woman's agency is literally considered to be a figment of her imagination, men often have a lot of advice to give. To women.

What a woman says, wears, eats or does in her life seems to be just about åanyone's business but her own.

Today's dose of misogyny was fulfilled by a man whose Twitter thread was about how he gave some

' lessons to a group of women.













What's crazy is the fact that he actually wanted the world to believe that his noble act was not considered even a wee bit creepy by the girls, but in fact made them turn over a leaf in an overwhelming moment of deep epiphany as he tweets, "few women cried and said " no one told us that this kind of revealing dress is bad, we thought we are the fad, now we know its not fad but bad "

Yes we are reeling, just as much as we hope, you are.

Thankfully, Twitter is reacting with the same sense of fury as we might expect any sensible person to.



























We won't write it on the board. But how about, mind your own business?!

