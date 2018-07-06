We Have Found The Saviour of The Debauched Mini Skirt-Wearing 'Unsanskari' Woman



I was in a prominent restaurant in Mumbai waiting for my friend , It was posh and expensive place. in the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant , i took the marker and wrote the following sentences.

"... but now that these qualities are fast eroding , people are trying to attract others by exposing their bodies and not qualities ... Kali yuga "

Those micro minis read this one by one then they came to me for an argument... end of the argument . they thanked me & felt bad



few women cried and said " no one told us that this kind of revealing dress is bad, we thought we are the fad, now we know its not fad but bad " — Madhav (@mahesh10816) July 5, 2018



Do you know how to mind your own business?https://t.co/BGkx1PwUWk

creepy uncle. please stop being creepy. and mind your own business. is 'traditional indian culture' so narrow minded that it doesn't recognise individual agency but reduces a person to an object of desire? — Ajinkya Pawar (@thejinxedone) July 6, 2018



Totally didn't impose by writing your opinion on the board. *Slow clap*

How about women are free to dress how they want? — J (@JenJosie2910) July 6, 2018



Yeah its called "Bhakt's la la land" where women come and talk to them. Their ultimate fantasy.

Sir, were you wearing Kurta Pajama or Lungi? — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) July 6, 2018



Maybe you should've written the following:

Our ancestors were surrounded by semi clad women, sages by erotic sculptures. But there was no rampant rapes and pedophilia. That means our minds are not pure these days because we harbour such feelings 24/7, waiting for an opportunity

And when did it become Indian culture to wake up early, bathe, cover up fully, do puja, ... and then go to a 'posh restaurant', stop minding your own business and ogle at women at an adjacent table? — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) July 6, 2018



What a disgusting dirty man - stop sexualizing a woman's body. We are not here to impress or not impress you.

In a deeply misogynistic world where a woman's agency is literally considered to be a figment of her imagination, men often have a lot of advice to give. To women.What a woman says, wears, eats or does in her life seems to be just about åanyone's business but her own.Today's dose of misogyny was fulfilled by a man whose Twitter thread was about how he gave some' lessons to a group of women.What's crazy is the fact that he actually wanted the world to believe that his noble act was not considered even a wee bit creepy by the girls, but in fact made them turn over a leaf in an overwhelming moment of deep epiphany as he tweets, "few women cried and said " no one told us that this kind of revealing dress is bad, we thought we are the fad, now we know its not fad but bad "Yes we are reeling, just as much as we hope, you are.Thankfully, Twitter is reacting with the same sense of fury as we might expect any sensible person to.We won't write it on the board. But how about, mind your own business?!