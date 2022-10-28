'We Have Real Cricketing Spirit': Pak PM Reacts to Zimbabwe President's 'Fake Bean' Jibe

Zimbabwe won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Perth on Thursday, but the war of words on social media is yet to be over. At the heart of it all is the unlikely antagonist who was brought to the limelight by a Zimbabwean cricket fan for no obvious reason: the ‘fake Mr Bean’. The ‘Pak Bean’, in fact, had such a meteoric rise to notoriety that after Zimbabwe sealed their victory over Pakistan, the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa himself took to Twitter to troll Pakistan using the joke. “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim,” he tweeted.

Now, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come up with a rebuttal. He took to Twitter to quote tweet the Zimbabwean President, and wrote, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂 Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏”

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back 🙂 Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

This has escalated quickly https://t.co/hmHlBPjffW — Sayantan Bhattacharjee (@Sayantan90s) October 28, 2022

This is a national matter now. :O https://t.co/FXpRuI5sRE — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 28, 2022

lord this gotta be the best interaction LMAO https://t.co/6cr2hw3oN1 — rooha. (@pedrimyboy) October 27, 2022

Wow this match is going political now 😂 https://t.co/WKzsfZ4qFF — Zeen 🌻 (@virago321) October 27, 2022

But how did the whole meme start? A Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud” Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean.

