'We Hope to Live in a World with No Closets': Scenes From a Gay Marriage in India

It was a first-of-its-kind event for Hyderabad, one that holds out hope for the future. On the evening of December 17, families and friends of Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang gathered to celebrate possibly Hyderabad’s first same-sex marriage. Dressed in white tuxedos, the 31-year-old Chakraborty, a faculty at the International Institute of Hotel Management, and 34-year-old Abhay Dang, a software professional with American e-commerce giant Amazon, vowed to protect and cherish each other at a lavish ceremony held on the outskirts of the city. With around 150 guests cheering them on, the two exchanged rings as fireworks lit up the night sky.

“We hope to live in a world with no closets,” The New Indian Express newspaper quoted them as saying.

There was another first to the ceremony. The vows were administered by Sophia David, a trans-woman working with Deloitte. David is also a TEDx speaker.

“It is a happy occasion and we were celebrating,” said Swati, a guest at the two-day event. As the music played, the couple mingled with their friends who showered them with petals and captured the landmark event in photographs.

The fact that India doesn’t recognise same-sex marriages did little to dampen the spirits.

Chakraborty, who is from Kolkata, and Delhi boy Dang had known each other for almost nine years and were living together. They decided to seal the union in the hope of normalising same-sex relationships.

“A big fat social event counts far more than a legal wedding. The law will eventually follow,” said D Ganguly, who, too, is in a gay relationship.

The Supreme Court decriminalised gay sex in 2018 but India is far from legalising same-sex unions. Several petitions have been filed to seek legal recognition for these marriages and extend other rights to such couples.

Increasingly, countries are recognising same-sex marriages, with New Zealand and The Netherlands taking the lead in 2001.

Multiplicities of caste, communities and religions make the situation complicated in India. Separate sets of personal laws for each religion govern marriage, divorce, succession and adoption. None of them allow same-sex marriage.

Discrimination and isolation is fairly common. “Fearing discrimination and they would be socially ostracised, those inclined to such unions have hidden their proclivities. All through the 1990s there many such cases where many consenting couples had to run for their lives in the face of a hostile society and unhelpful police,” said Ramesh Purohit, a social analyst.

Chakraborty and Dang’s decision to get married in front of their friends and families is perhaps a sign of changing times. The ceremony could be the beginning of many more—some couples came forward on the dais to announce that they were feeling confident enough to take the plunge.

“There are far more folks who would be ready for same-sex marriages,” said David. “Only that they don’t come out fearing society.”

Chakraborty’s parents flew for Kolkata and from Dang’s side, his father attended the ceremony. His mother is a Buddhist nun. The guests were mostly friends and colleagues, a mix of young and middle-aged who are seen as more accepting of gay relationships than the elderly.

Many of them camped at the resort for two days. The event started with a sangeet ceremony and haldi, a nod to Dang’s north Indian roots. The couple also wore Topor, a conical headgear worn by Bengali Hindu grooms, marking the coming together of north and east Indian traditions.

“It was wonderful. I am sure this will give an impetus for such alliances. In a few years, alliances like this will become commonplace and the media will cease to cover them,” said a friend of the duo. A good augury that.

“This will have a good effect since the partners are educated and well to do. In a way, we can say there will be a ‘demonstration effect’,” said another guest.

Based in Ahmedabad, Ganguly was answering concerns of those who said “this was a social function, the law happens to be regressive”.

