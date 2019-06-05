Take the pledge to vote

We Just Found Salman Khan's Lookalike, And He's a TikTok Star

Salman Khan's doppelgänger is a TikTok star with 2 million followers!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
This is some delightful news for Salman Khan fans!

Salman, whose upcoming film Bharat is one of the most awaited films this year, has been in the news recently for some controversial statements that he made about his co-workers, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. But that is nothing new for Bhai.

In case you haven't been following the news, Salman basically said that Priyanka made the biggest mistake of her life by choosing to opt out of Bharat. As for Katrina Kaif, Salman feels that an alternative career for her should be to get married and have children.

Wow.

But guess what, one Salman Khan wasn't enough! We've found Salman Khan's doppelgänger!

And he's a TikTok star! Najeem Khan, who is an Instagram model and has 2 million followers on TikTok, looks eerily like Salman Khan and no, we're not joking.

He dresses and acts in a similar manner too!

Check out some of his videos here:

Bollywood, are you listening?

