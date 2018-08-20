GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless

'This place was home for four days. How can I leave it dirty?"

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 20, 2018, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
'This place was home for four days. How can I leave it dirty?"
Loading...
Kerala is full of heroes. It's unfortunate that we had to find out about them at a time when the state is battling a massive crisis. While the rains have battered the state like never before and the total death toll has reached over 370, it also saw a lot of heroic accounts of rescue.

Now, with the rains finally letting out, and the army focusing more on rehabilitation of the rescued, things are starting to look up for Kerala.

Some of the displaced people who were temporarily seeking shelter in a Kongorpilly Govt Higher Secondary School in Koonammavu district of Kerala, had a warm gesture to thank the authorities.

The fourth floor of the school, which served as a temporary shelter for 1200 people who were displaced from nearby areas - saw itself left in a spotless, clean state after the displaced departed.

In a Facebook post shared widely, an image of the spotless school floor is seen.

One of the people displaced who was asked why she was cleaning up, said, “This place was home for me for the last four days. How can I leave it dirty? We keep our home clean right?”

The picture was taken while the last person was being shifted to a relief center.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...