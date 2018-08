'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless

Kerala is full of heroes. It's unfortunate that we had to find out about them at a time when the state is battling a massive crisis. While the rains have battered the state like never before and the total death toll has reached over 370 , it also saw a lot of heroic accounts of rescue. Now, with the rains finally letting out, and the army focusing more on rehabilitation of the rescued, t hings are starting to look up for Kerala.Some of the displaced people who were temporarily seeking shelter in a Kongorpilly Govt Higher Secondary School in Koonammavu district of Kerala, had a warm gesture to thank the authorities.The fourth floor of the school, which served as a temporary shelter for 1200 people who were displaced from nearby areas - saw itself left in a spotless, clean state after the displaced departed.In a Facebook post shared widely, an image of the spotless school floor is seen.One of the people displaced who was asked why she was cleaning up, said, “This place was home for me for the last four days. How can I leave it dirty? We keep our home clean right?”The picture was taken while the last person was being shifted to a relief center.