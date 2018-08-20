English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
'This place was home for four days. How can I leave it dirty?"
'This place was home for four days. How can I leave it dirty?"
Loading...
Kerala is full of heroes. It's unfortunate that we had to find out about them at a time when the state is battling a massive crisis. While the rains have battered the state like never before and the total death toll has reached over 370, it also saw a lot of heroic accounts of rescue.
Now, with the rains finally letting out, and the army focusing more on rehabilitation of the rescued, things are starting to look up for Kerala.
Some of the displaced people who were temporarily seeking shelter in a Kongorpilly Govt Higher Secondary School in Koonammavu district of Kerala, had a warm gesture to thank the authorities.
The fourth floor of the school, which served as a temporary shelter for 1200 people who were displaced from nearby areas - saw itself left in a spotless, clean state after the displaced departed.
In a Facebook post shared widely, an image of the spotless school floor is seen.
One of the people displaced who was asked why she was cleaning up, said, “This place was home for me for the last four days. How can I leave it dirty? We keep our home clean right?”
The picture was taken while the last person was being shifted to a relief center.
Also Watch
Now, with the rains finally letting out, and the army focusing more on rehabilitation of the rescued, things are starting to look up for Kerala.
Some of the displaced people who were temporarily seeking shelter in a Kongorpilly Govt Higher Secondary School in Koonammavu district of Kerala, had a warm gesture to thank the authorities.
The fourth floor of the school, which served as a temporary shelter for 1200 people who were displaced from nearby areas - saw itself left in a spotless, clean state after the displaced departed.
In a Facebook post shared widely, an image of the spotless school floor is seen.
One of the people displaced who was asked why she was cleaning up, said, “This place was home for me for the last four days. How can I leave it dirty? We keep our home clean right?”
The picture was taken while the last person was being shifted to a relief center.
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- 'God Punished You for Eating Beef': Ugly Responses to Kerala Floods Prove Bigotry is Alive and Kicking
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...