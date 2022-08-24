'We Love Ranbir Kapoor': Fans Hit Back After Actor Gets 'Cancelled' on Twitter

After Ranbir Kapoor was ‘cancelled’ on Twitter for ‘disrespectful’ behaviour towards co-stars, his fans have hit back. They have been trending ‘we love Ranbir Kapoor’ and posting the various reasons for which they admire the actor. Earlier, Twitter users had shared threads showing Ranbir behaving questionably towards co-stars like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ileana D’Cruz. He was seen making some insensitive jokes, and at times even speaking over Katrina during interviews.

Ranbir Kapoor fans have been hitting out also at the boycott calls on Twitter against his upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt.

It all started after Ranbir made a joke at the expense of Alia, who is pregnant. During Brahmastra promotion, he made a joke on Alia’s pregnancy, and her baby bump, leaving netizens furious.

In the video, they were talking about why they haven’t been visiting places and promoting Brahmastra extensively. After Ranbir finished talking, Alia began to say, “We will do it (the promotions), we’ll be everywhere. The question you’re asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” Before she could finish her statement, Ranbir looked at Alia’s baby bump and commented, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed.” The Gangubai actor looked in disbelief, and even Ayan Mukerji was taken by surprise. Ranbir, looking at their reaction, patted Alia on the back and dismissed the statement as a “joke… in a cute way”.

