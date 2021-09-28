CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'We Met on Twitter' Trend Turns It Into Tinder And Singles Are Not Okay
3-MIN READ

'We Met on Twitter' Trend Turns It Into Tinder And Singles Are Not Okay

From Bollywood to Tarak Mehta to Doge, everything is meme material when you're single enough, apparently. (Credits: Twitter/@PathakAKWarrior;@_annasharma_)



The 'We met on Twitter' trend went from cute and mushy, to sardonically funny really fast.

One of the more wholesome Twitter moments was witnessed on September 27, with #WeMetOnTwitter trending with mostly couples sharing photos and stories of how they met via the microblogging platform. Twitter seems to have spurred a number of friendships, too, and of course, Stan Twitter has been the basis for many friendships forged on common ground. In fact, some couples who met on Twitter said they ended up getting married. Soon enough, however, the trend was hijacked by The Dreaded Singles, who took over with memes and more to highlight their plight. From Bollywood to Tarak Mehta to Doge, everything is meme material when you’re single enough, apparently. It’s a little sad and a little funny. From loneliness to hopelessness, these memes capture the gamut of single-people-emotions. Check out how the trend spanned out here, from cute and mushy, to sardonically funny.

At first, this is how it was going.

And then came the deluge of the singles with their memes.

Relationships of all kinds really get Twitter going. For instance, these days, dating rumours between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd set the memes rolling. Before that, rumours that Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in TMKOC, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, were dating in real life, got social media all riled up.

Speaking of dating, according to an IANS report from last month, an increasing number of millennials in India are uninhibited about expressing themselves and what they want, when it comes to their lives and love. Dating app OkCupid says its users have also been upfront about their views around the various nuances of freedom. OkCupid asked its users what they find most liberating, and data collected based on users’ responses to in-app questions suggests that 39 per cent of users find financial freedom to be the most liberating, closely followed by ‘Travel’ (30 per cent), ‘Sexuality’ (22 per cent) and ‘Art’ (9 per cent). Clearly, millennials value the freedom and liberty to share their views with 73 per cent of users agreeing that they are independent individuals — who think, speak, and support themselves on their own. When posed with a choice between ‘Freedom’ and ‘Money’, 65 per cent of users opted for more freedom, while 35 per cent chose money, indicating that while most millennials value their own independence, some rank money over the former.

first published:September 28, 2021, 12:03 IST