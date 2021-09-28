'We Met on Twitter' Trend Turns It Into Tinder And Singles Are Not Okay

One of the more wholesome Twitter moments was witnessed on September 27, with #WeMetOnTwitter trending with mostly couples sharing photos and stories of how they met via the microblogging platform. Twitter seems to have spurred a number of friendships, too, and of course, Stan Twitter has been the basis for many friendships forged on common ground. In fact, some couples who met on Twitter said they ended up getting married. Soon enough, however, the trend was hijacked by The Dreaded Singles, who took over with memes and more to highlight their plight. From Bollywood to Tarak Mehta to Doge, everything is meme material when you’re single enough, apparently. It’s a little sad and a little funny. From loneliness to hopelessness, these memes capture the gamut of single-people-emotions. Check out how the trend spanned out here, from cute and mushy, to sardonically funny.

At first, this is how it was going.

#WeMetOnTwitterYou stole my heart, but I’ll let you keep it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Dvv09niuO— Sarcastic kanya 🌸 (@kanyaa41) September 28, 2021

To~~♡All oomf's ,The people I interact with, The people who give me all updates and news related to BTS , The people who create amazing content here related to BTS ,The people who are here to motivate me and All the ARMYs who are here to support BTS 💜#WeMetOnTwitter #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/sPVEOdGXgP— 𝘽𝙏𝙎⁷_𝔸𝕣𝕞𝕪💜{ⁿⁱⁿⁱ❀난디니}🌌 (@BTS_BTSMyLife) September 28, 2021

Finally the day came..so happy❤️…the bestest day in my life…i love you to the moon and the stars back❤️❤️#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/eESee4806O— Hafsa (@dhukhiologist) September 19, 2021

And then came the deluge of the singles with their memes.

Yeh #WeMetOnTwitter kuch jyda trend kr rha h Happy for them pic.twitter.com/ANSNNZCbWD— Piyu 🙇‍♀️🎭 (@My_Indian_Army) September 28, 2021

After seeing this trend #WeMetOnTwitterMe: apna bhi kuch ho sakta hai Meanwhile Twitter: pic.twitter.com/DuKZYyDT6V — Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) September 27, 2021

Relationships of all kinds really get Twitter going. For instance, these days, dating rumours between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd set the memes rolling. Before that, rumours that Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in TMKOC, and Raj Anadkat, who plays Tapu, were dating in real life, got social media all riled up.

Speaking of dating, according to an IANS report from last month, an increasing number of millennials in India are uninhibited about expressing themselves and what they want, when it comes to their lives and love. Dating app OkCupid says its users have also been upfront about their views around the various nuances of freedom. OkCupid asked its users what they find most liberating, and data collected based on users’ responses to in-app questions suggests that 39 per cent of users find financial freedom to be the most liberating, closely followed by ‘Travel’ (30 per cent), ‘Sexuality’ (22 per cent) and ‘Art’ (9 per cent). Clearly, millennials value the freedom and liberty to share their views with 73 per cent of users agreeing that they are independent individuals — who think, speak, and support themselves on their own. When posed with a choice between ‘Freedom’ and ‘Money’, 65 per cent of users opted for more freedom, while 35 per cent chose money, indicating that while most millennials value their own independence, some rank money over the former.

