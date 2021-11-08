We Met On Twitter Trends Again and Desis are Back with Memes, Love Stories

The hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter is back on the trending charts again. It was first sparked off in early 2021 by a desi couple, who announced their wedding on the microblogging site and photos from their big day by using a viral meme from 2020: “How it Started vs How it’s Going". The couple also informed their followers that Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship and shared their first-ever exchange on the platform along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter. The adorable story saw many congratulatory wishes. But, the memes were not far behind. The single people on Twitter lost no time in jumping on the trend with ‘lonely’ memes. Round 2 of the trend is currently underway, take a look at a few meet-cute moments of Twitter couples.

We met on twitter and I’m glad we did #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/w4u3YaFJWq— Shin Chan (@AsliBarfi) November 7, 2021

Finallyy #wemetontwitter got real, it happened after 14 months of patience, dedication, love and the way we believed in each other.❤️ From 1047 kms away to this close! I’m so so so happy y’all have no idea! Yippie @iAkshitAwasthi We made it possible! pic.twitter.com/E9WXir5XDs— DEVYANI MAKHIJA (@idevyanimakhija) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the apparently ‘unfortunate’ ones who haven’t found their soulmates on Twitter are still making the most of the trend with hilarious memes expressing their anguish.

We met on twitter n I'm glad we did#wemetontwitter :') pic.twitter.com/MbN8t9qooj— Modern sanyasi (@harshsinhahaha) November 8, 2021

#WeMetOnTwitterLe single We Met On mirror pic.twitter.com/lUdKYeINQG — Ajay Ghuge (@Ajayghuge12345) November 8, 2021

You guys are meeting people on twitter #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/a7hY824kDb— Haroon Abass (@HaroonAbass2) November 8, 2021

The #WeMetOnTwitter trend isn’t just about meeting one’s significant other though. Several Twitter users also shared their personal stories of life-long friendships emerging from the blue bird app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.