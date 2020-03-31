'We Need Our Country Back on Feet': Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 80 Lakh to Fight Coronavirus

India cricketer team opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharma said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards the welfare of stray dogs.

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus was on us. "Let's get behind our leaders and support them," he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Various members of the Indian cricket team, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and others, apart from other sports personalities, have also contributed in the fight towards coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.

