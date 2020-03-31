BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'We Need Our Country Back on Feet': Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 80 Lakh to Fight Coronavirus

File image / Reuters.

File image / Reuters.

Sharma said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to PM's CARES Fund, Rs 25 lakhs to CM's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards the welfare of stray dogs.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Share this:

India cricketer team opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharma said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards the welfare of stray dogs.

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus was on us. "Let's get behind our leaders and support them," he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Various members of the Indian cricket team, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and others, apart from other sports personalities, have also contributed in the fight towards coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story