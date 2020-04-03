BUZZ

1-MIN READ

We Now Know Why Indian Skipper Virat Kohli is Nicknamed 'Cheeku'

Kohli also speaks about how it was popularised by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
India men's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has revealed the real story about his nickname "Cheeku" and how it was popularised by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni who shouted it many times during a cricket game from behind the stumps.

"MS (Dhoni) has sort of made my nickname famous from behind the stumps. In the stumps'' mic, people pick up," Kohli told Kevin Pietersen during a chat session on Instagram on Thursday.

He revealed that it was his first-class cricket coach who nicknamed him "Cheeku".

"I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ears stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic book Champak," he said.

Prior to the interview, Pietersen had also shared a picture of Kohli's younger days and asked him about the photo.

The 31-year-old laughed and said: "I don't recognise him anymore. We did have a lot of fun then. 2009 and 2010 you (Pietersen) were with us and we really hit off from day 1. And we had a gun team with Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis."

Kohli also shed light on him turning vegan, saying it is the best decision he has made in his life.

"In 2018, I got a cervical spine issue. I could barely feel my finger and I could not sleep the body was acidic, my stomach started pulling calcium from my bones and my bones got weaker.

"I cut down uric acid from my body and I left meat. That is the best decision I have made in my life. I have never felt better waking up. I can play 3 games a week and can recover within a day after a Test match and go on another," he said.

