'We or Why?': Internet Tries to Decode 'Vi' With Memes After Vodafone Idea Network Integration

Owing to dropping customer base, AGR verdict, and cut-throat competition in the mobile network space, Vodafone Idea on Monday, launched a new brand identity in India called "Vi".

Vodafone Idea has seen its user base reduce significantly, dropping to 280 million users at the end of June this year, compared with 408 million users at the time of the merger between Vodafone and Idea two years ago. Since then, the Vodafone and Idea brandings have remained separate.

Vodafone Idea also says that it has completed the network integration-- which it says is the world’s largest mobile network integration in record time.

As the news of the brand integration hit social media, new name, Vi, was of particular interest. How is "Vi" pronounced? Why is the "I" in "Vi" upside down? Internet users were riddled with questions.

"Who on earth came up with this name for the app, @VodafoneIN? Did they think how difficult a two letter app may be to find on the App Store?" wrote one Twitter user.

"Vodafone Idea to be rebranded as VI. Exactly what they are aiming to become in roman letter. 6th best network," chimed in another.

Vodafone Idea's new brand, VI, will be pronounced "WE" — Danish (@DanishKh4n) September 7, 2020

Agreed. Who on earth came up with this name for the app, @VodafoneIN? Did they think how difficult a two letter app may be to find on the App Store? Vi, (why) indeed! https://t.co/Env2Vx4zK9 — Nakul Shenoy (@NakulShenoy) September 8, 2020

Vodafone/Idea merged into Vi.Hope you know Vi still won't get any network! — UnContained Chaos (@Clumseeme) September 7, 2020

#Vodafone and Idea is now ViPahle Live in Relationship Me The Ab Shaadi Ho Gayi... 👏 👏 #vodafoneidea — शोषित बैंकर (@officialniraj) September 7, 2020

Okay but....wtf "vi hi here" vodafone ???? pic.twitter.com/Hzv7waSH3P — CHUDAIL stan account (@_preet01) September 8, 2020

Orange, Hutch, Vodafone, Vi. Would’ve been better if you guys invested sometime in improving the network quality instead of names. — Vibhuti Desai (@we_boottyy) September 7, 2020

Vodafone Idea to be rebranded as VI. Exactly what they are aiming to become in roman letter. 6th best network — Vaishali Hooda (@HoodaVaishali) September 7, 2020

Vodafone/Idea changes their name to "Vi" ! Vishwakarma Institute guys🌚🌝 — K dot K (@kundan_kabra) September 7, 2020

“In their various avatars, since the mid-90s, Vodafone and Idea steered the growth of the sector for over decades separately. Both Vodafone and Idea have set new benchmarks in network experience, rural connectivity, customer service, enterprise mobility solutions,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, announcing the rebranding.