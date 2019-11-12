Take the pledge to vote

'We Owe You Some Milk': Australian Fire Fighter Leaves Cute Note for Owner of House He Saved

The incident occurred in New South Wales, Australia, on Saturday when Paul Sefky's home came in the way of a bushfire while he was away.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Bushfires have already caused three deaths in Australia | Image credit: Facebook (Paul Sefky)/Reuters

An Australian firefighter has been going viral across social media after he saved a man's home from a bush fire and left an apology note for drinking his milk.

The incident occurred in New South Wales on Saturday when Paul Sefky's home came in the way of a bushfire while he was away. However, fire-fighters from the Urunga Rural Fire Service (RFS) managed to save the house.

When Sefky returned home, however, he found more than just his house. Inside, he also found a note, signed by the URFS. It said, "It was a pleasure to save your house...P.S. - we owe you some milk".

The fire fighter also went on to apologise for being unable to save Sefky's shed.

Nevertheless, Sefky shared the note on Facebook, calling it the "best note on my kitchen bench since the morning after my wedding".

The note instantly went viral and was shared over four thousand times, so much so that it finally managed to reach its writer.

It turned out that the firefighter who had left the note was also on Facebook. Responding to Sefky's post, Kale Hardie-Porter said, "I'm happy to know my note got to you in one piece!.."It was our pleasure to do a little good in such horrendous conditions," he said.

The firefighter went on to apologize for his handwriting. He added that he, along with three other fire-fighters had taken shelter in Sefky's house when they spotted his fridge.

Bushfires have been a problem in Australia recently with three already killed in fires that razed almost 150 houses. At least 60 such bushfires are currently ablaze across New South Wales.

Bushfires have been a problem in Australia recently with three already killed in fires that razed almost 150 houses. At least 60 such bushfires are currently ablaze across New South Wales.
