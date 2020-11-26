'We Remember': Ratan Tata Lauds Mumbai's Unity, Kindness on 12th Anniversary of 26/11 Attack

It is the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attack that shook Mumbai and the entire country. The traumatic memories of watching the financial capital being brought a screeching halt are still fresh in the collective memory.

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata whose Tata Group owns Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel tweeted on Thursday, November 26 a painting of the hotel with the text ‘We Remember.’ The picture was accompanied by a long post that said that the destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten. He said that it was memorable how people of Mumbai, setting aside all their differences, came together to vanquish the terrorism and destruction that day.

He said that we can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy today but “what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead.”

Within an hour of being tweeted, the post has been liked over 25,000 times.

Many people replied to his tweet and agreed that they will never forget the terrorist attack that killed more than 165 people and injured over 300.

Congress politician Rajeev Shukla quote-tweeted Ratan’s tweet and said, “True. we all remember that. My tributes to all the martyrs.”

True. we all remember that. My tributes to all the martyrs #2611Attack https://t.co/iPhrwpPfz7 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 26, 2020

Last year as well, Ratan Tata had shared a photo on the 26/11 attack anniversary where he was seen standing with the cops outside the hotel after the attack.

On November 26, 2008, a group of terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked several locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Leopard Café, Hotel Trident, Cama Hospital, Wadi Bunder and Nariman House.

Nine terrorists were also killed and the one who survived, Ajmal Kasab, was hanged on November 21, 2012. He was found guilty of 80 offences, including murder and waging war against India.