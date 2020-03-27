'We Shall Overcome': Kolkata Neighbourhood Sings the Song of Hope in Lockdown

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing novel Coronavirus spread. The government officials are constantly requesting people to stay back in their homes and stay safe. The lockdown was imposed from 12 am on March 25.

A few communities have also stepped forward during such difficult times to boost the morale of others and request them to stay indoors.

One such is Kolkata’s Anglo-Indian community, which came out in their balconies with placards in hands, requesting people to #StayHomeStaySafe.

They also sang “We shall overcome” in unison as policemen observe from outside. A resident can also be seen playing the guitar to set music for others.

This is not the only time when people have come out of their balconies with positive messages.

A few days ago, a society in Gurugram chanted "Gayatri Mantra". The entire nation came out on their balconies on March 22 to clap for the health officials, doctors, nurses, daily wage workers, policemen and all those who are risking their lives during these times.

As of 12 pm on March 27, 753 people in India have been reported with COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed 20 lives in the country so far. Meanwhile, the USA has become the country with the highest Coronavirus cases, surpassing China. The nation has reported 85,612 cases.

More than 5 lakh people have been suffering from COVID-19 worldwide, with over 24,000 deaths.