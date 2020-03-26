BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'We shall Sanitise': Bengaluru Cop Turns Musician to Spread COVID-19 Awareness amid Lockdown

Tabarak Fatima has been winning praise on Twitter during coronavirus lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

IPS Officer Tabarak Fatima from Bengaluru was caught on tape singing a coronavirus awareness song on a microphone to keep people inside their homes and practice social distance.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Even as videos of police brutality have been going viral across India after just Day 1 of the 21-day lockdown to counter coronavirus, stories of dedicated cops ensuring awareness the right way have been winning the internet.

A video of IPS Officer Tabarak Fatima from Bengaluru has been going viral after she was caught on tape singing a coronavirus awareness song on a microphone to keep people inside their homes and practice social distance.

In the video, Fatima can be seen singing "We shall sanitise, we shall sanitise", in the tune of the popular ditty "We shall overcome") on a microphone. The deputy superintendent of Bengaluru Police further sang, "We shall wear face masks everyday, we shall overcome someday".

At the end of the song, the cop made an appeal to all to maintain law and order and support the cops by following the lockdown. The video won applause on social media.

However, some pointed out that the cops themselves were not wearing marks or practicing social distancing.

As PM Narendra Modi announced a lockdown on Tuesday night, markets across India were hit by a wave of panic shoppers breaking social distancing and isolation to throng grocery and ration shops as well as ATMs. However, Wednesday and Thursdsay saw lesser people on roads, with vigilant guards being on guard round the clock and permit systems in place in several areas to ensure smooth movement and availability of essentials.


