We Tried the Viral LinkedIn Post Generator and the Results are Eerily 'Motivational'

LinkedIn, a platform for employers and job-seekers to connect and network, has become the new WhatsApp. The long “good morning” messages on family WhatsApp groups are motivating, yes. But do you want to feel extra motivated and inspired? Are you missing the spring in your steps? Don’t fret.

Turn to LinkedIn where someone accidentally woke up early one morning and discovered the sun. What did they do next? Opened LinkedIn (duh!) and jotted down their experience into a moving post about “finding light.” Their story now has over 500K likes. Anand Mahindra has shared it on all his socials.

This never happened. It’s a made-up story, much like those absurd ones this Twitter account routinely shares from the world of LinkedIn.

The bar has been set low, thanks to the writers and the readers obsessing over inane “feel-good” content. A post on a billionaire eating ParleG becomes the story of the day. Because, according to some, the person swimming in money could have simply taken a flight to anywhere in the world to devour the best cookies in the world.

But no, their humility and down-to-earth approach made them settle for the humble ParleG. That is what makes them so successful. The post has now gone viral and broken the Internet. Folded hand emoji is all you see in the comments section. “Salute” and “respect” follow.

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Yes, you can now have your very own “viral” and “motivating” LinkedIn posts. Because why not? Tom Orbach has the solution. Creator of ViralPostGenerator, the tool does exactly what it promises– create viral posts for you. “Use AI to write the perfect LinkedIn post,” the website reads.

Once you are on the page, all you have to do is fill two boxes appropriately titled:

a) What did you do today?

b) Inspirational advice

You can also select the cringe meter.

Voila, you have your own viral LinkedIn post.

We took some of the buzzwords often thrown around on LinkedIn and made some of our very own viral posts using the generator that apparently crashed due to the high footfalls after the news of its existence spread around.

Pro tip: Keep the cringe meter high to get accurate results.

Uber driver

Quit job

Twitter Outrage

Elon Musk

Boycott Bollywood

Influencer

A Twitter user had earlier shared about the existence of the viral post generator.

Podcast

Found a Linkedin viral post generator and it's already my favorite part of the week lol https://t.co/4AOHlgZOsC pic.twitter.com/Jz4zch4y1F — Kushaan (@kushaanshah) August 22, 2022

You can follow the Twitter thread to see more incredible results.

