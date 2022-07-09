'We Will Miss You': Sand Artist Pays Tribute to Late Shinzo Abe at Puri Beach

In an unfortunate turn of events, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away on Friday, July 8. His brutal assassination in the Japanese city of Nara has sent major shockwaves all across the world. The social media platforms are flooded with condolences and hearty tributes for the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan. Meanwhile, prominent Indian sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik recently took to Twitter to express major shock and grief over the unfortunate incident. For those unaware, Pattnaik is famous for creating massive sand art at sea shores. To pay tribute, Pattnaik once again created a massive portrait of Shinzo Abe stating that the world is going to miss him forever.

While sharing the tribute online, Pattnaik also penned a heartwarming note for the former Prime Minister of Japan. He stated being deeply saddened upon receiving the news of his assassination. Pattnaik hailed Abe as one of the greatest allies of India. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. He was a great friend of India and played a key role in strengthening the Indo-Japan bond. My sand art at Puri beach in India with message “We will miss you “Tribute to Shinzo Abe.”

Take a look at it below:

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of former Japanese PM #ShinzoAbe. He was a great friend of India and played a key role in strengthening the Indo-Japan bond. My sand art at Puri beach in India with message “We will miss you “Tribute to #Shinzo Abe . pic.twitter.com/TvEOXMQj4W — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 8, 2022

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced a day of national mourning on July 9 to pay respect to the prominent figure. PM Modi acknowledged his unprecedented role in building amicable diplomatic ties between India and Japan. PM Modi was at a loss of words upon receiving the tragic news of Shino Abe’s assassination. He took to Twitter to share, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot twice while giving a speech on a street of Nara in Japan. The security officials confiscated the gunman who is reported to be a 41-year-old suspect. Reportedly, the firearm used by the suspect was handmade.

