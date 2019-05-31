'We Will Miss You': Sushma Swaraj's Exit From Cabinet Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed



प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपने 5 वर्षों तक मुझे विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर देशवासियों और प्रवासी भारतीयों की सेवा करने का मौका दिया और पूरे कार्यकाल में व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी बहुत सम्मान दिया. मैं आपके प्रति बहुत आभारी हूँ. हमारी सरकार बहुत यशस्विता से चले, प्रभु से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है.

Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had. Hamid Ansari came back from a Pakistani Jail, he & his mother met Sushma ji on his return. Watch. I choked.



The country will miss you in the cabinet . You brought in emotions and values to a ministry which always seemed so clinical!

So it's now clear that @SushmaSwaraj won't be a minister in the Modi 2.0 government. Indians around the world will miss sending her messages on Twitter.



With the big guys & little guys. As @SushmaSwaraj opts out of government, 2 unforgettable photos — with Obama & Bhutan's Prince Jigme.

With folded hands we thank @SushmaSwaraj and @sureshpprabhu for their exemplary work and job commitment. Thank you



Cabinet rank or not, doesn't matter - @SushmaSwaraj will always be known as the humble and empathetic minister of external affairs, that India was lucky to have in the last 5 years!

We will truly miss you @SushmaSwaraj Ma'am. What a terrific political journey! #Respect



H.E. @SushmaSwaraj leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister. Thank you Madam for being a true friend, and a partner to the Maldives. Your commitment to your people, your dedication to serve, and your passion has inspired several including me. Sincere best wishes.

You will be remembered Sushma Ji for bringing a human touch to the MEA and reaching out to everybody who sought help.



I had the honor to be posted in #Delhi during your tenure at the head of @IndianDiplomacy,work with #MEA under your leadership during the unprecedented upgrade in our relations and accompany you in your visit to #ISRAEL. Thank you, Minister @SushmaSwaraj. God bless you.🇮🇳🇮🇱



Going to miss @SushmaSwaraj as MEA. Whoever takes on the role has to fill the really tall shadow cast by her.



I will have to consult the volcano there.

