'We Will Miss You': Sushma Swaraj's Exit From Cabinet Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed
From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet.
Image Credits: Twitter.
Sushma Swaraj who was appointed as the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26, had won over the Internet several times. From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet.
There are countless stories of how she reached out to people over the medium of the Internet and helped them.
As she bid goodbye to the cabinet yesterday, Netizens came out to thank her and share how much they'd miss her.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपने 5 वर्षों तक मुझे विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर देशवासियों और प्रवासी भारतीयों की सेवा करने का मौका दिया और पूरे कार्यकाल में व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी बहुत सम्मान दिया. मैं आपके प्रति बहुत आभारी हूँ. हमारी सरकार बहुत यशस्विता से चले, प्रभु से मेरी यही प्रार्थना है.
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2019
Twitter got very emotional over her departure, finding stories of people who she had touched in her term.
Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had. Hamid Ansari came back from a Pakistani Jail, he & his mother met Sushma ji on his return. Watch. I choked. pic.twitter.com/TVwqUC2Rxe — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 30, 2019
The country will miss you in the cabinet . You brought in emotions and values to a ministry which always seemed so clinical!
— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 30, 2019
So it's now clear that @SushmaSwaraj won't be a minister in the Modi 2.0 government. Indians around the world will miss sending her messages on Twitter. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) May 30, 2019
With the big guys & little guys. As @SushmaSwaraj opts out of government, 2 unforgettable photos — with Obama & Bhutan’s Prince Jigme. pic.twitter.com/XRpc4BYkSh
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 30, 2019
With folded hands we thank @SushmaSwaraj and @sureshpprabhu for their exemplary work and job commitment. Thank you — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 31, 2019
Cabinet rank or not, doesn't matter - @SushmaSwaraj will always be known as the humble and empathetic minister of external affairs, that India was lucky to have in the last 5 years! https://t.co/nbmc3iZUcW
— Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) May 31, 2019
We will truly miss you @SushmaSwaraj Ma’am. What a terrific political journey! #Respect pic.twitter.com/FnShUTjqrH — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 30, 2019
H.E. @SushmaSwaraj leaves a lasting legacy as External Affairs Minister. Thank you Madam for being a true friend, and a partner to the Maldives. Your commitment to your people, your dedication to serve, and your passion has inspired several including me. Sincere best wishes. pic.twitter.com/wVMZlJLNiE
— Abdulla Shahid 🎈 (@abdulla_shahid) May 30, 2019
You will be remembered Sushma Ji for bringing a human touch to the MEA and reaching out to everybody who sought help. — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 30, 2019
I had the honor to be posted in #Delhi during your tenure at the head of @IndianDiplomacy,work with #MEA under your leadership during the unprecedented upgrade in our relations and accompany you in your visit to #ISRAEL. Thank you, Minister @SushmaSwaraj. God bless you.🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/NcmQHBkZHE
— Daniel Carmon🇮🇱 (@danielocarmon) May 30, 2019
Going to miss @SushmaSwaraj as MEA. Whoever takes on the role has to fill the really tall shadow cast by her.
— Harini Calamur (@calamur) May 30, 2019
The next in line definitely has to win over the Internet's heart, as Swaraj has left behind really high standards. And her wit.
I will have to consult the volcano there. https://t.co/bv2atzWtZg
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2018
