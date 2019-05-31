Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'We Will Miss You': Sushma Swaraj's Exit From Cabinet Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed

From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
'We Will Miss You': Sushma Swaraj's Exit From Cabinet Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
The Narendra Modi government which geared up for a second term on Thursday saw the return of several ministers to the cabinet, and also the addition of some new faces. But there were some heartbreaks, one of them being Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj being dropped from the cabinet.

Sushma Swaraj who was appointed as the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26, had won over the Internet several times. From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet.

There are countless stories of how she reached out to people over the medium of the Internet and helped them.

As she bid goodbye to the cabinet yesterday, Netizens came out to thank her and share how much they'd miss her.

Twitter got very emotional over her departure, finding stories of people who she had touched in her term.



























 











The next in line definitely has to win over the Internet's heart, as Swaraj has left behind really high standards. And her wit.

Loading...
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

