'Wear a Coat, It's Snowing': Doctor's Mommy Drops Him a Text at Work, Internet is Loving it

Doctors are those people who care for their patients and put efforts to make them healthy. But have you ever wondered who cares for the doctors? In the case of UK-based Dr Amir Khan, that person is his mother. He shared that he missed several calls from ‘Mama Khan’ because he was performing a surgery. Amir tweeted a screengrab of the message left for him at the reception while he was busy. It was from his mother who reminded him to wear a coat when stepping outside as it was snowing.

I missed several calls from #MamaKhan as I’ve been busy in surgery Then received this message from reception: pic.twitter.com/mWNzuKTP0m— Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) February 9, 2021

Amir’s tweet has been found relevant by all those who have heard the famous line, "Beta, sweater pehen lo [Child, please wear a sweater]" way too often. The post shared on February 9 has thousands of comments from people who have experienced similar advice from their mothers. It has been liked over 72,000 times.

A user named Una Culkin said that the message is lovely and similar advice could come from Irish mothers too. She asked Amir to cherish those messages. The doctor responded to Una’s tweet by saying that he loves how mothers coming from different backgrounds are the same.

Ah that’s just lovely. I’ve said it before - Mama Khan could easily be an Irish Mammy too. Cherish those messages. I miss them ☘️— Una Culkin (@UnaCulkin1) February 9, 2021

While Una compared Amir’s mother to Irish moms, another user named Julia Bradbury said that her Greek mother is also like his mother. To this, Amir said that Asian and Greek mums are exactly the same.

Haha. That's the kind of thing my Greek Mama does.— Julia Bradbury (@JuliaBradbury) February 9, 2021

Explaining the concern of mothers, Cathy Hudson who is a mom herself said that although her son is 18 years old now and has grown taller than her, she holds his hand when they are crossing the street.

My son is about to turn 18. I still go to hold his hand when we cross the street!!!!!! The fact that’s he’s at least a foot taller than me doesn’t stop me! — Cathy_Hudson (@cathyhudson68) February 9, 2021

Emma Cassella, another Twitter user, said that the receptionist must have loved typing this message from Mama Khan.

This is the best. Your receptionist must have loved typing that message to you— Emma Cassella (@emmacassella) February 9, 2021

An elderly woman Tracey commented with a screenshot of her message on the family group where she asked her kids to be careful while driving. She said that although her kids are living on their own and one of them is even a parent, Tracey said that children always remain children.

I’m exactly the same it’s what mother’s do! I sent this on our family chat yesterday . Their All adults . Own their homes . One even a parent. Our children are always our children never mind their age lol pic.twitter.com/sFSOLv6yj8— Tracey J (@007taff) February 10, 2021

Apart from being a National Health Services (NHS) doctor, Amir is also an author and columnist.