'Wear a Coat, It's Snowing': Doctor's Mommy Drops Him a Text at Work, Internet is Loving it
2-MIN READ

'Wear a Coat, It's Snowing': Doctor's Mommy Drops Him a Text at Work, Internet is Loving it

A user named Una Culkin said that the message is lovely and similar advice could come from Irish mothers too.

Doctors are those people who care for their patients and put efforts to make them healthy. But have you ever wondered who cares for the doctors? In the case of UK-based Dr Amir Khan, that person is his mother. He shared that he missed several calls from ‘Mama Khan’ because he was performing a surgery. Amir tweeted a screengrab of the message left for him at the reception while he was busy. It was from his mother who reminded him to wear a coat when stepping outside as it was snowing.

Amir’s tweet has been found relevant by all those who have heard the famous line, "Beta, sweater pehen lo [Child, please wear a sweater]" way too often. The post shared on February 9 has thousands of comments from people who have experienced similar advice from their mothers. It has been liked over 72,000 times.

A user named Una Culkin said that the message is lovely and similar advice could come from Irish mothers too. She asked Amir to cherish those messages. The doctor responded to Una’s tweet by saying that he loves how mothers coming from different backgrounds are the same.

While Una compared Amir’s mother to Irish moms, another user named Julia Bradbury said that her Greek mother is also like his mother. To this, Amir said that Asian and Greek mums are exactly the same.

Explaining the concern of mothers, Cathy Hudson who is a mom herself said that although her son is 18 years old now and has grown taller than her, she holds his hand when they are crossing the street.

Emma Cassella, another Twitter user, said that the receptionist must have loved typing this message from Mama Khan.

An elderly woman Tracey commented with a screenshot of her message on the family group where she asked her kids to be careful while driving. She said that although her kids are living on their own and one of them is even a parent, Tracey said that children always remain children.

Apart from being a National Health Services (NHS) doctor, Amir is also an author and columnist.


