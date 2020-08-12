Wear Mask, No Kissing: How to Have Sex during Coronavirus

A sexual health charity has offered tips to people on how to have safe sex amid the COVID-19 situation. Research by Terrence Higgins Trust has revealed that 84 per cent of people have not had sex with someone since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, as governments across the world have started lifting coronavirus-related restrictions, it is likely that people will engage in sexual activity.

Medical Director at Terrence Higgins Trust Michael Brady said that sex is an important part of life and it is not realistic to ask people to refrain from it indefinitely.

“That’s why, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we all need to find ways to balance our need for sex and intimacy with the risks of the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

The charity has suggested that the best way to keep the deadly virus at bay is to avoid making physical relations with people outside their homes. It recommends masturbation, using sex toys and phone or cam sex as the safest option.

Terrence Higgins Trust advises that the next best option is to have sex with a partner within our home. But, in case there is no one at home to engage in sexual relations, then it suggests that the number of partners should be limited to one.

To contain the spread of the infection, the charity asks people to refrain from kissing. It also recommends that they should wear a mask during sex and if possible, then do in positions that don’t require people to come face-to-face.

People should wash hands for more than 20 seconds or use hand sanitizers before and after making physical contact.