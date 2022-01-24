Wearable ‘Fresh Air Clip’ Can Detect Covid-19 Around You. Here's How

In a first, researchers at the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) have developed a convenient and effective way to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the surroundings of a person. The researchers made a wearable device named ‘The Fresh Air Clip’, which can be used to assess the exposure to the virus. Krystal Godri Pollitt, assistant professor of epidemiology at YSPH and also the creator of the device, said that the clip can even detect very low levels of virus that are below the estimated SARS-CoV-2 infectious dose. According to an article published in YSPH, the device will be helpful in preventing the spread of the disease as it tends to alert people when they are exposed to the virus and prompts them to get tested. “The clip is intended to help prevent viral spread, which can occur when people do not have this kind of early detection of exposure,” she added.

The handy Fresh Air Clip aims to replace the large and usually expensive and non—portable monitors that are used by researchers for active air sampling in indoor settings. As the virus is mainly spread through the inhalation of aerosols and respiratory droplets, researchers created a lightweight and wearable clip to facilitate air sampling.

To bolster their study, researchers conducted an experiment and distributed these clips to 62 volunteers who wore them for five days. Reportedly, a heavy presence of viral load was detected from two clips worn by restaurant servers while one homeless person was also found to be exposed to the virus.

Prof Krystal asserted that the clip which captures virus-laden aerosols deposited on its surface, is non-invasive, easy-to-use and low-cost. She also believed that these features will play a significant role in scaling up the exposure monitoring for the virus and even other respiratory viruses.

Prof Krystal further said that she now hopes to make the clips available to the public in future, especially to the workers working in high—risk jobs such as health care workers, restaurants servers and teachers.

