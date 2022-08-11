Wearing Seatbelt Is Illegal On This European Road

While newcomers might fear travelling on the road that makes one feel like the ice would give away any moment, the locals have no issues travelling on the road. It is because travelling on ice has been a part of Estonian culture.

A road in Europe’s Estonia is quite peculiar as it is illegal to wear a seatbelt while driving on it. Stretching across the Baltic Sea, connecting the Estonian coast to the island of Hiiumaa, the road is completely frozen. This road, the longest ice road in Europe, has a very unusual set of regulations, including the prohibition of seatbelts.

The reason for denoting an illegal status to wearing a seatbelt is that while on the frozen road, there may arise a situation where passengers of the vehicle may have to exit it in a fast and unexpected manner. Thus, the passengers are required to remove their seatbelt.

Other rules involve not driving on the frozen road after sunset and avoiding driving vehicles over 2.5 tonnes. Furthermore, rather than a speed limit, as one finds on a normal road, the icy road over the Baltic Sea has a speed window. Upon entering the road, a person is required to drive the vehicle between 25 to 40 kilometres per hour. Not adhering to the range can allegedly induce vibrations that may break the ice.

While newcomers might fear travelling on the road that makes one feel like the ice would give away at any moment, the locals have no issues travelling on the road. It is because travelling on ice has been a part of Estonian culture.

People in the nearby region look forward to the ice-driving season since it provides them with a cheaper option. During summers, when the Baltic Seawater reappears on the surface, locals have to pay hefty charges for vehicle ferrying.

Every year, travellers in hundreds, drive on the road when the ice becomes hard enough to bear the load. This steady stream of visitors carry on till March even when the thickness of the ice stands at half a metre. There are a total of six such roads in Estonia.

