Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm

A reporter from North Carolina had a new experience while reporting on the weather. Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowfall in Madison County through Facebook Live. What he did not realize was that some filters had been turned on accidentally.

The filters were covering Hinton’s face with various effects.

As the reporter, associated with the WLOS television station, was talking about the first snow that the county has experienced with a serious face, a gold headband and medal were displayed on his body, followed by a gym band, black hat and glasses.

The TV channel posted the now-viral video on its Twitter and Facebook accounts respectively.

When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather, and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter. @JustinWLOS #oops pic.twitter.com/VwSAERsa8L — WLOS (@WLOS_13) February 21, 2020

The caption summarized the hilarious goof-up: “When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather, and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter”.

Hinton also shared the video on his Twitter account. “The feeling when you realize everyone at work was watching your FB live and you had no idea a random filter generator was turned on”.

The feeling when you realize everyone at work was watching your FB live and you had no idea a random filter generator was turned on. ‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/9EA7JGsQBG — Justin Hinton (@JustinWLOS) February 20, 2020

It is only after googly eyes covered his face and he can be seen with a purple moustache that he can be heard reading the comments on the Facebook Live “Did I have a weird face?” he asked.

Then the realization kicked in. “Oh, there are special effects on the phone,” Hinton said.

The video has left netizens laughing out loud.

Watched this happen, live on Facebook, and was very amused. This is the joy of live broadcasting, right? — Mike Jones (@m_w_jones) February 21, 2020

Justin! My dude that is hilarious! — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) February 23, 2020

Tooooooo funny! — FRANK FRABONI (@FRABONZ) February 21, 2020

A Twitter user hoped the reporter wasn’t feeling bad about the embarrassing incident.

I hope the man doing the report doesn't feel bad about this, this is the simplest of errors and i am sure it brought a lot of levity to a lot of peoples' day, in an age where we need such things. Yay first snow there! ❄ — Blue TaKurra (@Kurracolt) February 26, 2020

To this, Hinton replied, “I’ve been laughing along with everyone else” and expressed happiness as the clip “brought smiles to so many people.”