Weather Reporter Accidentally Turns on Filters During Facebook Live and Internet Can't Keep Calm

Screenshot from video uploaded by WLOS ABC 13/ Facebook.

Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowfall in Madison County through Facebook Live. What he did not realize was that some filters had been turned on accidentally.

A reporter from North Carolina had a new experience while reporting on the weather. Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowfall in Madison County through Facebook Live. What he did not realize was that some filters had been turned on accidentally.

The filters were covering Hinton’s face with various effects.

As the reporter, associated with the WLOS television station, was talking about the first snow that the county has experienced with a serious face, a gold headband and medal were displayed on his body, followed by a gym band, black hat and glasses.

The TV channel posted the now-viral video on its Twitter and Facebook accounts respectively.

The caption summarized the hilarious goof-up: “When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather, and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter”.

Hinton also shared the video on his Twitter account. “The feeling when you realize everyone at work was watching your FB live and you had no idea a random filter generator was turned on”.

It is only after googly eyes covered his face and he can be seen with a purple moustache that he can be heard reading the comments on the Facebook Live “Did I have a weird face?” he asked.

Then the realization kicked in. “Oh, there are special effects on the phone,” Hinton said.

The video has left netizens laughing out loud.

A Twitter user hoped the reporter wasn’t feeling bad about the embarrassing incident.

To this, Hinton replied, “I’ve been laughing along with everyone else” and expressed happiness as the clip “brought smiles to so many people.”

