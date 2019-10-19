Weather Reporter Had a Fitting Response to Troll Who Tried to Body Shame Her

Body shaming is never right, nor fun.

It is a form of harassment that may leave the one facing it in tears and agonising mental trauma.

Recently, a local weather reporter, Tracy Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, was body-shamed by an unidentified viewer.

The viewer went on to tell Hinson, on Twitter, that she should "wear a top that covers the bulge” in her stomach.

The viewer also "advised" her to wear a "girdle for the stomach overhang."

However, not a person to take it lying down, Hinson posted a body-positive message in response to the body-shaming.

Taking to Twitter, Hinson wrote that she will "not be strapping" herself into a "girdle" because the viewer did not like her belly. She further went on to write, "I like my body and that’s all that really matters."

She ended the post by writing, "#nomorefatshaming.

Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. ❤️ Tracy #nomorefatshaming pic.twitter.com/awQ0Rh7qMd — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) October 12, 2019

A number of people took to Twitter to congratulate and laud the television presenter for standing up to the body shamer. Posted across several social media sites, it was met with a lot of positive comments from various people.

While some told her that they loved her "positivity" and the fact that she loved her body, others lauded the fact that she was able to deliver a "deuce."

One user even went on to say that the woman, named Mary, needed lessons in class.

Here's what they wrote:

Dear Tracy, I don't know you, nor have I ever seen you on TV. But this tweet has spread beyond your market and I just want you to know that I hope you meant this deep inside and you change nothing. Thank you for this and props to you. I think you are beautiful. Be you. — Anita Hurst (@AHurst927) October 13, 2019

Girl! If I could look that awesome. You are beautiful as you are. Pay no mind to such absurdity — Pam Lollar (@wardenlollar) October 15, 2019

Please let me go to Mary’s house and do a story about her magnificent perfection! — Bob Hoehn (@bobhoehn_stl) October 12, 2019

I think you’re awesome, you brighten every day we see you on tv. Your smile is almost as amazing as you’re personality! Keep up the good work! Don’t let the trolls win! Stay strong and know that we love to watch our forecast with you!!! — James Hatches (@Jimhatches) October 16, 2019

What the deuce Tracy. You look great. Some folks can be so darn rude and catty. This Mary character needs lessons in class. — Tony Matthew (@WMTWVikesFan8) October 12, 2019

Speaking to TODAY, Hinson revealed that she believed weather presenters were targeted far more frequently than anchors because they do not sit behind a desk.

She further added that she had no idea where the idea that female meteorologists have to be models came from, she told the news website, before adding she was in the job because she was actually a big nerd who loves science.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.