Weather Reporter Had a Fitting Response to Troll Who Tried to Body Shame Her

Recently, a local weather reporter, Tracy Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, was body-shamed by an unidentified viewer.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 19, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Weather Reporter Had a Fitting Response to Troll Who Tried to Body Shame Her
Image tweeted by Tracy Hinson.

Body shaming is never right, nor fun.

It is a form of harassment that may leave the one facing it in tears and agonising mental trauma.

Recently, a local weather reporter, Tracy Hinson, who works for KSDK in St Louis, Missouri, was body-shamed by an unidentified viewer.

The viewer went on to tell Hinson, on Twitter, that she should "wear a top that covers the bulge” in her stomach.

The viewer also "advised" her to wear a "girdle for the stomach overhang."

However, not a person to take it lying down, Hinson posted a body-positive message in response to the body-shaming.

Taking to Twitter, Hinson wrote that she will "not be strapping" herself into a "girdle" because the viewer did not like her belly. She further went on to write, "I like my body and that’s all that really matters."

She ended the post by writing, "#nomorefatshaming.

A number of people took to Twitter to congratulate and laud the television presenter for standing up to the body shamer. Posted across several social media sites, it was met with a lot of positive comments from various people.

While some told her that they loved her "positivity" and the fact that she loved her body, others lauded the fact that she was able to deliver a "deuce."

One user even went on to say that the woman, named Mary, needed lessons in class.

Here's what they wrote:

Speaking to TODAY, Hinson revealed that she believed weather presenters were targeted far more frequently than anchors because they do not sit behind a desk.

She further added that she had no idea where the idea that female meteorologists have to be models came from, she told the news website, before adding she was in the job because she was actually a big nerd who loves science.

