'Webinars' are Giving Anand Mahindra a Tough Time and He Fears a 'Meltdown'

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has once again come up to discuss about the pros and cons of working from home.

With offices and organisations switching to work from home, the popularity of virtual seminars or conducting business over video calls has gained popularity. Mahindra recently expressed his frustration over webinars (seminars over web).

Taking to Twitter the 65-year-old said, "If I get one more invitation to a 'webinar' I might have a serious meltdown." He further appealed, "Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?"

The post shows: "Free Webinar, how manufacturing can embrace remote working".

If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown. Is it possible to petition for banishing this word from the dictionary even though it was a relatively recent entrant?? pic.twitter.com/2iBQtqoUa6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 28, 2020

The tweet immediately went viral with many reiterating the business tycoon's thoughts.

Let's say it a 'Diginar'! — Ayush DEV (@d_anomalous) May 28, 2020

Webinar is as infectious as corona these days ! — PRATEEK (@prateekjo) May 28, 2020

It’s distracting people from getting on with the work of building back. — Darius Bahadurji (@DariusBahadurji) May 28, 2020

You may want to add “New Normal” to this list! — Ap Gupta (@apgp04) May 28, 2020

Actually there is a word ""wastinar "" — Dr prabhat agarwal (@inboxno420) May 28, 2020



