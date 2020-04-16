'We’d Like to Join': Pune Police's Savage Reply to Two Friends Plotting to Defy Lockdown on Twitter

No matter how important the extended lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus, people are finding it difficult to stay home for another three weeks. From virtual hangouts on apps like Zoom to finding discovering new hobbies, people are making the best of available resources to make the lockdown days fun.

Recently, two friends on Twitter were planning to meet by defying lockdown in Pune. But their conversations caught the attention of the Pune Police and they were quick to foil their then and there with a savage reply.

“3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry (It will not be possible to meet till May 3, sorry),” wrote one of the friends named Parth (@ParthEkal). To this, another friend named Indrajeet (@Jaggu_4) replied, “We’ll meet uske pehele kabhi toh (We will meet before that).”

3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh — jaggu (@jaggu__4) April 14, 2020

Thereafter Parth said, “Jaggu, we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi (You just tell when)”.

Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

Soon, Pune police virtually raided the plan saying, “Hey! Even we’d like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? (You just tell us when and where)”.

Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

The reply by the Pune Police left netizens in splits. See the funny reactions:



Ahahaha a good 1.30 am laugh this was 😄 @PuneCityPolice Hahahaha — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) April 14, 2020

You don't even need to know the language to know that someone got his a** handed to him! — VIN NAIR (@vinsinners) April 14, 2020

😂😂 Hamare dil me aap ke liye ijjat aur badh gai — Ram Pawar (@RamPawa34478083) April 14, 2020





The Centre has extended the lockdown till May 3. In India, over 12,000 people have tested positive for the COVID-19, and the death toll has climbed to 400.