Wedding Guest Mistaken for Bride as She Wore This Dress to Friend's Big Day

Should only the bride wear white on her wedding day? Yes, this is probably the question of the day. There are some people who strongly agree that there should be one big rule guests should follow and it is –don’t wear white. A photo of a guest, who recently attended a wedding, has sparked heated conversation online. Shared on Reddit, a snap of an anonymous woman dressed in a stunning white silky dresswent viral as many people wrongly assumed she was the bride. “Found this whilst looking at a hashtag for a wedding venue…. That is not the bride,” read the caption of the film. The person who posted the photo stated that they were sure the woman was not the bride as she had also posted snaps with the newlyweds, thanking them for the invite in her caption.

While netizens loved the gorgeous silk dress the woman wore, some inquired as to where they could get it from. “Oof. That would be a great wedding dress though,” a user wrote in the comment section, “A glass of merlot is going to show up beautifully on that dress,” another comment read.

“Can anyone tell me where her dress is from,” “I was going to ask where to find this dress,” were some common questions posed by Reddit users.

However, they were many who opined that it was a bad idea to wear white on someone else’s wedding day. “Wearing a white/cream dress of any style is a taboo at weddings unless the bride specifically asks close female family members to wear white (it’s a Southern thing, I believe). You just don’t do it! No matter how well the dress looks on you,” a user vented out.

No doubt the silk dress definitely makes the woman look like a bride, but is it really wrong to wear a white dress at someone else’s wedding?

