Wedding Guest Packs 10 Containers of Food From Buffet, Leaves Bride Fuming

Wedding buffets often have so much to offer that most people can’t stop helping themselves to that extra plate of food.But one guest at a wedding took freeloading to another level as she filled up 10 containers with food, prompting the bride to take to social media to shame her. The bride wasn’t too impressed with the “gift” she had got in return: a $5 (approximately 350 rupees) bill.The unnamed bride said she had a small wedding ceremony and reception with about 25 guests which included only close family and a handful of guests.A few days before the ceremony, the bride said, her father's friend had asked if his daughter and her husband could also join."So she shows up, without her husband, but with about 10 Tupperware containers. TO TAKE FOOD,” she wrote on Facebook."We had a buffet style wedding (I'm Polish in Western PA and it's kinda tradition in our area) and we had a cookie table (look it up - also a tradition, and amazing). She loaded up seven containers with food to take home, took about three containers of homemade cookies, a couple of bottles of beer and most of the centerpieces," the bride wrote.The bride didn't notice the freeloading as she was too busy enjoying her wedding.She added: "My dad told me about it the next day. And when we opened up our 'gift' from her - she gave us $5. Not even kidding. A five dollar bill.”"Before anyone asks, she's not poor by any stretch of the imagination. She's probably better off than I am, and I'm assuming it's because she just freeloads from anyone and everyone she can! But seriously! Who tf does this?"