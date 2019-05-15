Wedding Guests Ignore Bride and Groom, Watch IPL Final Between CSK and MI Instead

This is from one of the wedding receptions. Cricket took the centre stage. Check out the celebrations in the end.

A couple got sidelined at their own wedding reception as guests erupted in celebration following a nail-biting finish to the IPL 2019 final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 12.An over two-minute long video shared on Twitter shows people watching the last moments of the IPL final match on a big screen put up near the wedding stage.With CSK requiring two runs from the last ball to lift their third IPL title, Lasith Malinga bowls a Yorker- length delivery to clinch the IPL final for Mumbai Indians.Guests at the wedding reception were so engrossed in the tense finish that they forgot the bride and groom and erupted in celebration.“This is from one of the wedding receptions. Cricket took the centre stage. Check out the celebrations in the end.Top commentary @cricketaakash @MohammadKaif #MIvCSK #IPLFinal P.S: Received as Whatsapp Forward,” wrote a Twitter user.The tweet caught the attention of Mumbai Indians, who retweeted the post with a caption: “Cricket. Meri. Jaan.”Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings for the third time in four finals. They won their first IPL title in 2013, defeating CSK, their second IPL crown in May 2015 by beating CSK again and made a hat-trick in 2019.It was MI's fourth win in IPL making them the most successful team in the league's history, while captain Rohit Sharma became the most successful skipper surpassing Dhoni.