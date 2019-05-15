Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Wedding Guests Ignore Bride and Groom, Watch IPL Final Between CSK and MI Instead

A couple got sidelined at their own wedding reception as guests erupted in celebration following a nail-biting finish to the IPL 2019 final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 15, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wedding Guests Ignore Bride and Groom, Watch IPL Final Between CSK and MI Instead
Source: IPLT20 / BCCI.
Loading...
A couple got sidelined at their own wedding reception as guests erupted in celebration following a nail-biting finish to the IPL 2019 final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 12.

An over two-minute long video shared on Twitter shows people watching the last moments of the IPL final match on a big screen put up near the wedding stage.

With CSK requiring two runs from the last ball to lift their third IPL title, Lasith Malinga bowls a Yorker- length delivery to clinch the IPL final for Mumbai Indians.

Guests at the wedding reception were so engrossed in the tense finish that they forgot the bride and groom and erupted in celebration.

“This is from one of the wedding receptions. Cricket took the centre stage. Check out the celebrations in the end.
Top commentary @cricketaakash @MohammadKaif #MIvCSK #IPLFinal P.S: Received as Whatsapp Forward,” wrote a Twitter user.




The tweet caught the attention of Mumbai Indians, who retweeted the post with a caption: “Cricket. Meri. Jaan.”

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings for the third time in four finals. They won their first IPL title in 2013, defeating CSK, their second IPL crown in May 2015 by beating CSK again and made a hat-trick in 2019.

It was MI's fourth win in IPL making them the most successful team in the league's history, while captain Rohit Sharma became the most successful skipper surpassing Dhoni.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram