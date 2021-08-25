Wedding Guests Hold Intense Tug-of-war Inside Mandap, Viral Video Will Make You Gasp

Every culture and household has its own customs and traditions, which are quite evidently reflected in various events, and weddings in particular. While they might be peculiar to us, these customs and traditions have meaning attached and play an integral part in a particular community. For example, the Kalire ceremony, especially in Punjabi weddings. The umbrella-style danglers are hopes for prosperity for the bride’s new home and new life. The Kalire are tied to the bride’s bangles by her siblings, mother, and other loved ones. Post the wedding, the bride shakes the Kalire on top of her friends or siblings. It is believed that if any part of Kalire falls on a particular person, he/she is going to get married next.

Similarly, netizens have recently learned about another custom of playing tug of war on the mandap. In a viral video shared on Instagram, the guests in a wedding were seen indulging in an intense match of ‘tug of war.’ Though it sounds fun, safety measures should also be ensured. In the clip, it was seen that when one of the parties pulls with force, a woman falls extremely close to the ‘sacred fire.’ The clip was shared by Instagram user Niranjan Mahapatra. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the video. Instagram users were left in splits as they found the clip.

Watch the tug of war here -

Mahapatra has shared clips of several other unique marriage customs and traditions followed by people in the country. In another clip, a groom was seen lifting his bride from one position in the mandap to the other. Once he does it successfully, guests in the wedding applaud him.

Recently, hilarious incidents from weddings have made their way to the headlines. From a bride wearing ‘gol gappas’ as ornaments on her wedding day to a disappointed mother thrashing her son on the mandap, funny incidents from desi weddings have left the users amused.

